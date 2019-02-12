Anger as dog poo blight in Suffolk village threatens safety of youngsters

The recreation fields in Hollesley have been blighted by dog poo Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Dog mess has been left in increasing numbers around a Suffolk village, posing a risk to young people.

Large piles of dog mess have been found around the recreation field and allotment in Hollesley in increasing numbers according to the Parish Council.

“It’s got worse in the last month or so,” said Judi Hallett, clerk to Hollesley Parish Council.

“It’s totally unbelievable.”

The recreation ground is used regularly by Sutton Heath’s youth football teams while the allotment is a popular cut through for children trying to avoid the busy Fox Hill Road.

Dog walkers in the village are permitted to take their four-legged friends around both areas but are asked to try to keep to the edge of the playing field.

Despite this some owners have been less than responsible in cleaning up after their pooches.

Mrs Hallett said that in some cases the poo was being left as close as 30 yards from the nearest bin.

The problem has become so bad that the Parish Council is now considering banning dogs from both areas in a bid to protect the village’s youngsters.

“It’s disgusting, it really cannot continue,” said Mrs Hallett.

“We have to think of the children first.”