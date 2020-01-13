"It's outrageous" - Dog poisoning attempt shocks rural village

Dog walkers have been warned to seek urgent help for their pets if they have eaten anything suspicious after rat poison was left on pavements in a rural Suffolk village.

Concern is growing amongst pet owners in Barrow, near Bury St Edmunds, after police officers revealed that a series of poisonous deposits were deliberately left in places around the village targeting dogs.

Owners took to social media voicing their concerns over the weekend with many reporting that their dogs had become unwell after walking around Ley Road, Mill Lane, Bury Road, The Green and The Street.

Officers from the rural and wildlife team at Suffolk Constabulary warned residents on Sunday and now the chairman of the local parish council has voiced his concerns.

John Pearson, chairman of Barrow cum Denham parish council, said: "It is absolutely outrageous that someone would do something like this.

"I absolutely do not condone these actions and the only reason I could see for someone to do something like this is that there has been a bit of an issue of dog mess on the streets.

"But this doesn't only target dogs. Any animal could eat it and more worryingly a child could pick it up. "

The politician, who owns pet dogs, has also warned locals to be cautious around the poisonous deposits which reportedly saw rat poison mixed with food and placed strategically on the side of the road.

"The advice that we are giving to residents at the moment is don't pick it up if you see anything suspicious on the street.

"It may be easy to grab it quickly but anyone that sees anything like this should report it to police."

Officers are investigating the incidents and are asking anyone that comes across a suspicious deposit to take a photo of it.

They are also instructing anyone whose dog has eaten anything and become unwell to seek immediate assistance.

A spokeswoman from Suffolk Constabulary said: "We received reports at 10.55am on January 12 that rat poison have been left in food on pavements in Barrow.

"It appears the food was left in a deliberate act to harm dogs in the area.

"Our message to residents is to avoid contact with anything which seems suspicious on the pavements. If your dog has eaten anything suspicious seek urgent help from a veterinarian.

"Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD number 113 of January 12."