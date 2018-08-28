Video

Dog pub lives up to its name with national dog-friendly award win

Landlords Charles and Eilir and Charles Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja at The Dog in Grundisburgh, which has won an award as the UK's top dog-friendly pub. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

The Dog pub in Grundisburgh has proved it deserves its name, after being chosen as the top dog-friendly pub in the UK.

The friendly inn came top in the DogBuddy Dog-friendly Pub Awards, beating 11 other regional finalists voted for by dog lovers across the country.

Landlords Eilir and Charles Rogers were delighted, commenting: ““We are very happy that so many other people think that we are as dog-friendly as we believe we are! We are incredibly touched by how many people voted for us.

Pub dog Missy at The Dog in Grundisburgh. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Pub dog Missy at The Dog in Grundisburgh. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

“We have a lot of loyal customers who really support us; they wanted us to win as much as we did! It will also hopefully mean that more dog owners will know that there is a really dog-friendly place they can come where they will be made to feel very welcome by us, the staff and our regular customers.”

The aptly-named traditional Suffolk pub, near Woodbridge, welcomes dogs in its bar, restaurant and gardens.

Pip Taylor with Margot at The Dog in Grundisburgh. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Pip Taylor with Margot at The Dog in Grundisburgh. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Pooches have plenty to wag their tails about, with dog biscuits on arrival, as well as a water bowl - while their owners can enjoy local food and a family-friendly atmosphere.

There is also the option for pet owners to pre-book a table together with their four-legged friend.

Pub landlords Charles and Eilir Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja at The Dog pub in Grundisburgh, which has won an award for most dog-friendly pub in the UK. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Pub landlords Charles and Eilir Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja at The Dog pub in Grundisburgh, which has won an award for most dog-friendly pub in the UK. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Indeed. landlady Mrs Rogers has said: “The dogs are made more of a fuss of than the people.”

Overall, Suffolk is clearly taking the lead as a place for dog lovers in the East of England, since its pubs not only took top prize, but also scooped five places in the region’s top ten.

Pub dog Missy at The Dog pub in Grundisburgh. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Pub dog Missy at The Dog pub in Grundisburgh. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Three more pubs in the Woodbridge area made the list, with The Wilford Bridge at Melton coming fourth, The Maybush at Waldringfield eighth and The Fox Inn at Newbourne ninth, while Cult Cafe on Ipswich Waterfront took sixth place.

The full top 10 for the East of England was: 1. The Dog (Grundisburgh); 2. The Three Tuns (Buntingford); 3. The John Bunyan (St Albans); 4. The Wilford Bridge (Melton, Woodbridge); 5. The Crown Inn (Saffron Walden); 6. Cult Cafe (Ipswich); 7. The Chequers (Luton); 8. The Maybush (Waldringfield, Woodbridge); 9. The Fox Inn (Newbourne, Woodbridge); 10. The Crown Inn (Huntingdon).

Truffle visits the bar at The Dog pub in Grundisburgh. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Truffle visits the bar at The Dog pub in Grundisburgh. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Richard Setterwall, founder and CDO of dog-sitting platform DogBuddy.com, said of the winning pub: “The superb service demonstrated shows a real consideration for dog welfare and happiness,

“The whole DogBuddy pack is proud to congratulate The Dog at Grundisburgh on their achievement, and hopes that the Dog-friendly Pub Awards will inspire dog owners country-wide to discover and support their local pubs.”