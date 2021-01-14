Barney the spaniel rescued from river after being swept away by flood

Published: 6:49 PM January 14, 2021

Barney the spaniel was rescued from the River Colne in Halstead by Lee Bacon and fellow firefighters - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

A spaniel has been rescued by firefighters after being swept down a river by floodwater.

Barney was out for a walk with his owner when he got into the usually calm River Colne in Halstead on Thursday morning, January 14.

However, the dog was quickly swept away by the powerful swollen river current, but luckily managed to cling onto a part of the riverbank.

His owner entered the river to try and help him, but quickly realised the danger of the situation and backed away.

Barney being rescued by crews from Halstead Fire Station and the Urban Search and Rescue Service - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Thankfully, firefighters from Halstead and Essex's Urban Search and Rescue Service, arrived with specialist rescue equipment to free Barney.

Crew manager Lee Bacon said it is not advised to enter the water in similar conditions.

"It would really only take a matter of a few seconds to go into shock from the cold water and get swept away," he added.

"Barney really had a lucky escape this morning, it could have ended up much differently. We really want to urge all dog owners to keep you dogs on their leads especially while the rivers are so high and there is so much flooding."