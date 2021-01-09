Live

Published: 5:01 PM January 9, 2021

The dog was rescued from a slurry pit at a property off The Channel in Flowton - Credit: Google Maps

A dog which got stuck in the mud of a slurry pit has been rescued by firefighters.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue was called to The Channel, in Flowton, at 2.32pm today (Saturday, January 9) after reports that an animal needed rescuing.

Three crews attended the incident - two from Princes Street and one from Hadleigh.

When they arrived, they found a dog had become trapped in a slurry pit.

Firefighters managed to release the dog using water rescue equipment shortly after 3pm.