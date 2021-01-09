News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Dog stuck in mud rescued by firefighters

Holly Hume

Published: 5:01 PM January 9, 2021   
The Channel in Flowton where the dog was rescued

The dog was rescued from a slurry pit at a property off The Channel in Flowton - Credit: Google Maps

A dog which got stuck in the mud of a slurry pit has been rescued by firefighters.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue was called to The Channel, in Flowton, at 2.32pm today (Saturday, January 9) after reports that an animal needed rescuing.

Three crews attended the incident - two from Princes Street and one from Hadleigh.

When they arrived, they found a dog had become trapped in a slurry pit.

Firefighters managed to release the dog using water rescue equipment shortly after 3pm.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Suffolk

