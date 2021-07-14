News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Beloved dog stolen from hospital car park while owner visited wife is returned

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:13 AM July 14, 2021   
Bramble, the 11-year-old cocker spaniel, who has been stolen from Colchester Hospital.

Dog stolen from Colchester General Hospital car park has been reunited with owner - Credit: David Randell

A dog which was inside a car that was reported stolen from Colchester Hospital car park has been reunited with its owner who was visiting his sick wife when it was taken. 

Bramble, a black cocker spaniel was inside a black Peugeot 508 which was parked in Turner Road car park at the hospital and was reported stolen at some point between 4.45pm and 5.45pm on Monday, July 12

It was confirmed this morning that the car has been returned - as it was found in the staff car park at the hospital. 

Peter Randell, who is visiting Orford for a holiday with his family, was driving to the coastal town on Sunday, July 11 when his wife, Anne, became seriously ill and was rushed to Colchester Hospital.

Mr Randell said: "I had personally written Bramble off and was not expecting to see her again or the car, but we got them both back and all the contents of the car seemed to be undisturbed.

"The police called me this morning at around 8.30am to say the car had been found and that it was in the staff car park at Colchester hospital."

Essex Police have been approached for a comment. 

