17 puppies and dogs stolen from Suffolk kennels by ‘vile’ thieves
PUBLISHED: 17:02 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:10 10 July 2020
Archant
Heartless thieves have stolen two litters of puppies and several dogs from a boarding kennels in Suffolk in broad daylight, leaving the owners no choice but to close the family business.
Sarah Francis runs the Fiveways Boarding Kennels and Cattery with her husband and daughters, but sadly will be closing the doors after the shocking theft of puppies who were barely two weeks old.
The Tuddenham Road kennel in Barton Mills has been running since 2003 and Mrs Francis has never experienced security problems before the theft on Thursday, July 9.
“These are vile people who do not care,” she said. “They see them as just a financial gain, they don’t see them as our forever friends or beloved pets.
“One of the litters they stole they left the mother behind and now it is likely they won’t survive without her there to feed and support them – puppies require round the clock care and these kind of people won’t be giving them that.”
The theft took place at some point between 3.45pm and 7.10pm and it is believed the thieves gained access by climbing over the fence with a neighbouring field.
A litter of seven Lhasa apso puppies were taken as well as six Labrador puppies who’s mother was left behind.
Two more female Lhasa apso dogs were taken – one black and white and one honey and white coloured – as well as a chocolate coloured cocker spaniel female and a grey and white cockapoo.
Mrs Francis added: “We have had to make the decision to close down our family business and have cancelled all of our bookings.
“It is so sad just one day after we reopened and this has happened, a family has lost two of their dogs and we have lost two of our own.
“Puppy farms are a real issue and I urge any other breeders to be aware and increase their security.”
Police are also investigating the theft of a seven-year-old black cocker spaniel named Penny from the garden of a farm in Holywell Row on Monday, July 6, and have not ruled out a connection between the two incidents.
Brian Calver, rural crime sergeant, said: “The loss of any pet can be devastating to owners, with the added trauma of not knowing what sort of conditions the dog is being subjected to.
“We would advise dog owners to review security of any outdoor kennels.”
