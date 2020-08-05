E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘This is not okay’ - dog left in sweltering car rescued by police

PUBLISHED: 17:42 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:42 05 August 2020

Police in Bury St Edmunds rescued a daschund from a hot car in Parkway multi-storey car park. Pictured: A stock image of a daschund. Picture: HOLLIE ADAMS/PA

Police in Bury St Edmunds rescued a daschund from a hot car in Parkway multi-storey car park. Pictured: A stock image of a daschund. Picture: HOLLIE ADAMS/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

A dog left in a sweltering vehicle in a Bury St Edmunds multi-storey car park during the hot weather had to be rescued by police.

Officers said they had no choice but to smash into the vehicle, which only had the windows left open by an inch, in the Parkway multi-storey to save the Daschund.

A member of the public had alerted police to the incident at 1.50pm on Wednesday, August 5.

It was taken to a vets after being freed, where it was later reunited with its owner.

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary Tweeted during the incident: “This is not okay.

“Dogs die in the heat, dogs die in hot cars. We are currently at a car with no windows open and a dog inside it.

“It’s nearly 29C outside it will be over 35-40C in the car.

“Leave you pooch at home with shade and water.”

