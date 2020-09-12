Fire crews called in to rescue dog after it falls down well
PUBLISHED: 14:53 12 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:02 12 September 2020
Archant
Firefighters have been called to a well in Sudbury after a dog became stuck.
Two fire crews were called shortly before 1pm to Melford Road in Sudbury.
You may also want to watch:
It’s not know how the dog became trapped in the well but rescuers are working to recover the animal.
In a statement on Twitter Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: “We are currently attending an incident in Sudbury involving a dog that has fallen down a well.
“We have specialist working at height teams on scene and finalising plans for rescue.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.