Fire crews called in to rescue dog after it falls down well

Firefighters have been called to a well in Sudbury after a dog became stuck.

Two fire crews were called shortly before 1pm to Melford Road in Sudbury.

It’s not know how the dog became trapped in the well but rescuers are working to recover the animal.

In a statement on Twitter Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: “We are currently attending an incident in Sudbury involving a dog that has fallen down a well.

“We have specialist working at height teams on scene and finalising plans for rescue.”