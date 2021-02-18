News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Dog turns on hob and starts kitchen fire

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 10:26 AM February 18, 2021    Updated: 10:40 AM February 18, 2021
The kitchen fire in Clacton was started by a dog who turned the hob on

The kitchen fire in Clacton was started by a dog who turned the hob on - Credit: Newscast/Ed Robinson

A family has been saved from a kitchen blaze by firefighters after their dog managed to turn the hob on during the early hours of the morning.

Two Essex County Fire and Rescue crews were called to Elm Grove in Clacton at 4.20am today, Thursday, February 18.

Residents had been woken up by smoke alarms and got out of the house, before calling the emergency services.

Firefighters reported that when they arrived, the pan on the top of the hob had caught fire and was put out by 4.39am.

The top of the hob was damaged by the flames but no injuries were reported.

Andrew Deex, crew manager from Clacton Fire Station, said: “Luckily, the residents had working smoke alarms to alert them quickly to this fire before it spread and we'd advise everyone to make sure they test their smoke alarms regularly. 

"The residents did the right thing in getting out of the house, staying out and calling us out.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman in her 20s dies after A14 collision
  2. 2 Free spirit van couple spent months locked down on Suffolk driveway
  3. 3 Explained - who is included in new shielding list
  1. 4 'It's limp wristed and lightweight' - Simon Jordan slams Paul Lambert interview on talkSPORT
  2. 5 Jackson and Nolan exiled from Ipswich Town first-team and training with Under 23s
  3. 6 Surge testing for South African Covid variant deployed on Suffolk/Norfolk border
  4. 7 Police name woman who died in Tuddenham collision
  5. 8 Human skull found by child on beach
  6. 9 Your views: 'Ed Sheeran - for your birthday, you should really treat yourself to a football club, I think! You deserve it!'
  7. 10 Mike Bacon: 'I'm actually quite scared for us as a club right now'

“I’d advise the public to switch off any appliances they don’t use at night and to keep the hob clear once you’ve finished cooking.

"We’ve seen pets turn on hobs before and this can reduce the risk of a house fire.”

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
Clacton-on-Sea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Town manager Paul Lambert looks on.

Football

'I'm not going to be the only one to blame' - Lambert after Northampton...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Thorpeness shipwreck Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Winter storms unearth potential 18th century shipwreck on Suffolk coast

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
BlueAction

Flares let off as Blue Action group protest at Playford Road

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
BBC Look East presenters Susie Fowler-Watt and Alex Dunlop

Look East stars Susie Fowler-Watt and Alex Dunlop give an insight into...

Gina Long

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus