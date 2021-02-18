Dog turns on hob and starts kitchen fire

Published: 10:26 AM February 18, 2021 Updated: 10:40 AM February 18, 2021

The kitchen fire in Clacton was started by a dog who turned the hob on - Credit: Newscast/Ed Robinson

A family has been saved from a kitchen blaze by firefighters after their dog managed to turn the hob on during the early hours of the morning.

Two Essex County Fire and Rescue crews were called to Elm Grove in Clacton at 4.20am today, Thursday, February 18.

Residents had been woken up by smoke alarms and got out of the house, before calling the emergency services.

Firefighters reported that when they arrived, the pan on the top of the hob had caught fire and was put out by 4.39am.

The top of the hob was damaged by the flames but no injuries were reported.

Andrew Deex, crew manager from Clacton Fire Station, said: “Luckily, the residents had working smoke alarms to alert them quickly to this fire before it spread and we'd advise everyone to make sure they test their smoke alarms regularly.

"The residents did the right thing in getting out of the house, staying out and calling us out.

“I’d advise the public to switch off any appliances they don’t use at night and to keep the hob clear once you’ve finished cooking.

"We’ve seen pets turn on hobs before and this can reduce the risk of a house fire.”