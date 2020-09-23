Dog units called after suspect evades police following car chase
PUBLISHED: 16:05 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:05 23 September 2020
A dog unit has been called to Sudbury after a suspect evaded the police following a car chase though Suffolk.
Officers were first made aware of the individual who was driving a Renault Clio, at 1pm this afternoon.
On trying to stop the car it made off and was finally abandoned near to the River Stour in Sudbury.
The driver decanted and ran away from pursuing officers.
The suspect remains at large and following a search of the surrounding area, officers have now left the town.
The mass police presence close to where bags full of human bones were discovered in August prompted rumours around a further discovery.
However Suffolk police have since confirmed the incident is completely separate to the murder investigation.
