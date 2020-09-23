Dog units called after suspect evades police following car chase

Police chased the suspect to Sudbury, where they evaded capture. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A dog unit has been called to Sudbury after a suspect evaded the police following a car chase though Suffolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were first made aware of the individual who was driving a Renault Clio, at 1pm this afternoon.

On trying to stop the car it made off and was finally abandoned near to the River Stour in Sudbury.

The driver decanted and ran away from pursuing officers.

The suspect remains at large and following a search of the surrounding area, officers have now left the town.

You may also want to watch:

The mass police presence close to where bags full of human bones were discovered in August prompted rumours around a further discovery.

MORE: Human remains discovered in Sudbury belong to ‘athletic man’, police confirm

However Suffolk police have since confirmed the incident is completely separate to the murder investigation.