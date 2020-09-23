E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Dog units called after suspect evades police following car chase

PUBLISHED: 16:05 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:05 23 September 2020

Police chased the suspect to Sudbury, where they evaded capture. Picture: ARCHANT

Police chased the suspect to Sudbury, where they evaded capture. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A dog unit has been called to Sudbury after a suspect evaded the police following a car chase though Suffolk.

Officers were first made aware of the individual who was driving a Renault Clio, at 1pm this afternoon.

On trying to stop the car it made off and was finally abandoned near to the River Stour in Sudbury.

The driver decanted and ran away from pursuing officers.

The suspect remains at large and following a search of the surrounding area, officers have now left the town.

You may also want to watch:

The mass police presence close to where bags full of human bones were discovered in August prompted rumours around a further discovery.

MORE: Human remains discovered in Sudbury belong to ‘athletic man’, police confirm

However Suffolk police have since confirmed the incident is completely separate to the murder investigation.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

How Suffolk’s coronavirus figures compare to the last time we went into lockdown

The number of coronavirus cases in Suffolk and north Essex remains low, according to public health figures Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Class told to isolate after coronavirus case confirmed at Suffolk school

Thomas Gainsborough School in Great Cornard has confirmed one pupil has tested positive for the coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Downsized turkeys on the cards as Christmas gatherings shrink

Talking turkey: smaller birds may be on the cards this Christmas Picture: SIMON WALKER

The handbrake is on, Chambers’ great quotes, and just watch Idris develop - Mike Bacon on the Blues

Luke Chambers congratulates Gwion Edwards after he had scored Town's second in the 2-0 victory over Wigan. Picture: Steve Waller

Mapped – Do we need this many Costa Coffee shops in Ipswich?

Are there too many Costa Coffee's in Ipswich? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN