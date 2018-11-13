Dog walker confronted by man in attempted robbery

A woman walking her dog along a footpath in Sudbury was confronted by a man who demanded her mobile phone.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the attempted robbery on Friday, November 9, between Cornard Road and Newton Road.

The victim – a woman aged in her 40s – was walking with her dog when she was approached by a man who demanded her mobile phone.

The woman’s dog jumped up and she fell over as a result.

When the woman got up, the man – described as having a tanned complexion and aged in his early 20s – had disappeared.

The suspect is approximately 6ft to 6ft 2in tall, spoke with a deep voice and was wearing a black hoodie and black clothing.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or has information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/65029/18.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or through the anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org