Flasher exposes himself to dog walker

Police are investigating a flashing incident in Tuddenham. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Suffolk police are appealing for information after a man exposed himself to a dog walker in Tuddenham.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A woman in her 30s was walking her dog near Tuddenham fountain in Flyn Lane at around 4pm on Monday, November 12, when she heard a whistle.

As she turned around, she saw an unknown man in the distance who had exposed himself.

The man is described as being in his mid 20s to 30s. He had dark hair and was wearing a red or maroon coloured top and jeans.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed with incident or saw any suspicious activity during the times stated to contact them on 101, quoting crime reference 37/65630/18.

Alternatively, the public are encouraged to contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.