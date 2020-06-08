Dog walkers subjected to homophobic abuse
PUBLISHED: 17:04 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 08 June 2020
Two people were subjected to homophobic abuse while out walking their dog in Mistley.
The two dog walkers were out on Furze Hill at around 10am on Sunday, May 17, near the Gamekeepers Pond.
Their dog briefly entered the pond and the pair were approached by a man they did not know.
He then threatened and verbally abused them.
The man has been described as being white, between 45 to 55 years old, and around 5ft 10in tall.
He was of stocky build, and had short hair.
He wore jeans and a jumper.
If you have any knowledge of the identity of this man, or witnessed the incident, submit a report online or call 101.
The crime reference number to quote is 42/69961/20.
