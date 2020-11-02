E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Dog walking couple involved in ‘verbal altercations’ at Bury park

PUBLISHED: 16:01 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:01 02 November 2020

The alleged incident happened at Nowton Park, Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are appealing for witnesses after two dog walkers were allegedly involved in a number of verbal altercations with other people in a popular Bury St Edmunds park.

The alleged public order incident happened in Nowton Park on Friday, October 23, between 1pm and 3pm, according to police.

A man and a woman, who were walking two dogs, are suspected to have been involved in a number of verbal altercations with other members of public.

A man, aged 37, was arrested on suspicion of theft and possession of a class B drug, while a woman, aged 33, was arrested on suspicion of theft and public order were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The pair have been subsequently released pending further investigation.

Anyone with information or who saw any suspicious activity during the times stated is asked to contact Bury St Edmunds police, quoting crime reference 37/61727/20.

