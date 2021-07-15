News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Barbershop vows to be 'back stronger' after closing for positive Covid test

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:44 AM July 15, 2021   
A barbershop in Needham Market has had to close after a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19. 

The Doghouse Gentleman's Barbershop in the town announced yesterday, Wednesday, July 14 that the shop will be temporarily closing. 

In a statement posted on Facebook yesterday the barbershop said: "We are devastated by this news after avoiding it for so long, but have taken the appropriate action to shut immediately this morning (July 14) while we wait for PCR test results. 

"We contacted track and trace and have have made contact with everybody that needs to be contacted so there is no need for customers to worry.

"Being a barbershop that has taken Covid very seriously we are hopeful that our Covid procedures have limited the spread within the shop. 

"After the year we have had this is the last thing we wanted as a shop by as always we will come back stronger."

