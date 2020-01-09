One-of-a-kind dog friendly Suffolk holiday homes to let in 2020

Jasmine Cottage in Woodbridge is a 3 star rated Victorian cottage and situated very close to the quayside. Picture: SUFFOLK COTTAGE HOLIDAYS

Looking for a holiday closer to home this year? Here we highlight some of the stunning holiday cottages you could rent in and around Woodbridge in 2020.



The area has so much to offer from riverside walks, to gourmet delights and a packed-schedule at the town theatre.

Here is where you could stay:

Jasmine Cottage, Woodbridge - for couples or individuals wanting to soak up a market town community

The Stables in Ufford is a luxurious gold star rated countryside retreat and recently refurbished. Picture: SUFFOLK COTTAGE HOLIDAYS

This traditional 3-star rated Victorian cottage is situated very close to the glorious quayside in Woodbridge and is just a stone's throw away from the main Thoroughfare and town centre. With quaint front and rear gardens to enjoy in a quiet pretty lane, this conventional cosy cottage with brick fireplaces and traditional latch stable doors comes with modern amenities to make your stay extra comfortable. No pets are allowed with this rental but it is the perfect place to enjoy for a couple who want to be close to the riverside as well as the hub of the community.

Rates: £54 per night or £375 per week.

The Stables, Ufford - for getting close to nature

For a luxurious gold star rated countryside retreat look no further than The Stables in Ufford. Refurbished in 2018, this delightful cottage comes with three acres of land and church views overlooking ancient water meadows, a wildlife pond and private nature reserve. With plush furnishings and a wood burning stove, The Stables is luxury personified and a rural dream. Again, no pets are allowed but for nature lovers who want a peaceful retreat this is the ideal option.



Rates: £64 per night or £445 per week.

10 Sun Lane, Woodbridge - for the pet lovers who still want to be in the middle of things

Close to the top of the Thoroughfare in Woodbridge lies 10 Sun Lane - a beautiful period cottage with the most up-to-date facilities, it lies in close proximity to the peaceful neighbouring village of Melton making both locations easily accessible on foot. Awarded a four star rating, it's light and spacious while still maintaining its traditional cottage feel and with enclosed decking, it makes a safe haven for you and your pooch whilst incorporating a central feel.

Rates: £59 per night or £410 per week.

10 Sun Lane in Woodbridge is a beautiful period cottage that lies in close proximity to the neighbouring village of Melton. Picture: SUFFOLK COTTAGE HOLIDAYS

The Little House, Orford - for pet lovers who want to explore Orford Ness

This brand new Scandinavian-style abode, constructed only last year, has been dreamt up by its well travelled owners. Advertised as "small but perfectly formed", this retreat has plenty to offer in the way of charm. A central fireplace encompasses the open plan living area and patio doors lead out on to raised decking and a pretty garden space as well as a state of the art shower room. If discovering the delightful village of Orford, famous for its lighthouse and mediaeval castle, is your aim - look no further than The Little House, with one pet allowed on the property, this is an idyllic retreat in the heart of a beautiful 'days gone by' fishing village.

Rates: £93 per night or £650 per week.



The Harbour Master's House, Woodbridge - for snooker lovers who want a riverside view

Having undergone a complete renovation, this property right beside the Suffolk waterways boasts the most stunning views of the River Deben. Including a snooker table, a south facing upper floor oak terrace and a back door area with permission for barbeques - summer living comes easy with this 200-year-old cottage. Open fireplaces will warm you on the cool evenings in this gold star rated property that accommodates up to four people.

Rates: £93 per night or £650 per week.

Woodbridge at Butley Mill - for historic building enthusiasts, dog walkers and art lovers

The Little House in Orford is a brand new Scandinavian style house with one pet allowed on the property. Picture: SUFFOLK COTTAGE HOLIDAYS

This reformed watermill nestled by the riverside in the quiet village of Butley is perfect for pet owners who want to take a step out of the fast lane for a while. With its collection of antique French-style furniture and traditional cottage architecture, Butley Mill is a fusion of authentic old fashioned taste where residents can enjoy the pleasure of waking up to the sound of the river. With an artist's sanctuary based at Butley Mills Studios just down the road, where open weekends welcome members of the public for viewings, this is a spot for the artistic, the walkers and the country retreaters.

Rates: £134 per night or £935 per week

6 Coastguard Cottages, Shingle Street - for solitary sea lovers, star gazers and tennis players

With a Napoleonic Martello tower and a coastguard station, Shingle Street feels like it has frozen in time with not even a road or street to its name. However, it embodies what most of us treasure - peace, tranquillity and stunning coastal scenery. Evacuated in 1940 which resulted in an abundance of birds and wildlife, including seals basking in the estuary, Coastguard Cottages offers a beach life steeped in World War 2 history and stories. Pets are allowed at this ocean haven, which sleeps up to four people, with marshland surrounding the area behind. With lagoon-style water inlets where you can take a sheltered swim whilst enjoying crystal clear night skies and unforgettable sunrises, a tennis court is also available on site.



Rates: £76 per night or £530 per week.

If you would like to rent one of the above holiday lets or for more information, see here or call 01394 389189