E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

14 sheep die after dogs chew ears off in brutal attack

PUBLISHED: 12:50 10 November 2020

14 sheep have been put down after they were attacked by dogs in Little Bromley. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

14 sheep have been put down after they were attacked by dogs in Little Bromley. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sarah Lucy Brown

A farmer has been forced to put down 14 sheep after they had their ears chewed off in a vicious dog attack in a field in Little Bromley.

The sheep, who were all grazing in a field used for the Tendring Hundred Show, were attacked on Wednesday, November 4.

Ownder Guy Lennox Guy Lenno, said some of his sheep had both ears chewed off, some had one ripped off, and others were bitten on their legs down to the tendons.

He was forced to put them to sleep because of the severity of their injuries.

Mr Lennox described the attack as “cruel” and urged dog walkers to remind themselves of the Countryside Code.

He said: “I hate to see such a cruel attack on defenceless sheep. This is not the dogs fault, but the owners.”

A spokesman for Essex Police, said: “We were contacted on Thursday, November 5 with reports a flock of sheep had been attacked the previous day on land at a farm in Chequers Road, Little Bromley.

“The animals were put down as a result of the seriousness of their injuries, which were believed to have been caused by dogs.

“Enquiries remain ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 42/181149/20 or report it online.”

Earlier this year, three sheep were killed along the Suffolk Essex border after they were reportedly attacked by a large dog.

Suffolk police said several incidents of dogs attacking livestock occurred in Bergholt Road, Bentley, between June 7 and July 13.

It is believed that a large dog had attacked the livestock on several occasions, resulting in three of them being killed and another seriously injured.

MORE: Dog reportedly kills three sheep near Suffolk border

What is the Countryside Code?

The Countryside Code is a set of rules for visitors to rural and especially agricultural areas. It states that when you take your dog into the outdoors, you should always ensure it does not disturb farm animals by keeping it under effective control.

This means that you keep your dog on a lead, or keep it in sight at all times and be aware of what it’s doing.

Dog walkers should always look out for local signs as special rules may apply in some areas.

For example, dogs may be banned from certain areas that people use, or there may be restrictions, byelaws orcontrol orders limiting where they can go.

It’s always good practice (and a legal requirement on ‘Open Access’ land) to keep your dog on a lead around farm animals and horses, for your own safety and for the welfare of the animals. A farmer may shoot a dog which is attacking or chasing farm animals without being liable to compensate the dog’s owner.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 reopens after crash involving car and three lorries

The A14 at Woolpit is blocked following a collision involving three lorries and a car. One lane of the A14 is closed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Shop Local: Expanding fashion retailer predicts ‘massive growth’ in independents

Anna Park inside her new Holt shop, which is in the town's high street Picture: ANNA

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Family of ‘kind and funny’ grandad warn of ‘silent killer’ cancer which saw him die aged 70

Leslie and daughter Gemma on her wedding day Picture: LORNA CLARK/BELLA-LOOE PHOTOGRAPHY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 reopens after crash involving car and three lorries

The A14 at Woolpit is blocked following a collision involving three lorries and a car. One lane of the A14 is closed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Shop Local: Expanding fashion retailer predicts ‘massive growth’ in independents

Anna Park inside her new Holt shop, which is in the town's high street Picture: ANNA

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Family of ‘kind and funny’ grandad warn of ‘silent killer’ cancer which saw him die aged 70

Leslie and daughter Gemma on her wedding day Picture: LORNA CLARK/BELLA-LOOE PHOTOGRAPHY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Worrying situation’ – 45 people test positive for coronavirus at Hadleigh care home

More than 40 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Magdalen House in Hadleigh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

14 sheep die after dogs chew ears off in brutal attack

14 sheep have been put down after they were attacked by dogs in Little Bromley. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Have the rules on birthing partners and maternity department visitors changed during lockdown?

Ipswich Hospital has changed its visiting rules amid the surge in coronavirus cases Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I am very strong, I am fast... I love scoring’ - Town linked to teenage striker

Ipswich Town and Luton are said to be interested in Concord Rangers striker Temi Babalola Picture: CONCORD RANGERS INSTAGRAM

Drone search undertaken after man injured in Ipswich fight

Suffolk police have attended the scene of a fight in Chesterton Close, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS