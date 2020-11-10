14 sheep die after dogs chew ears off in brutal attack

14 sheep have been put down after they were attacked by dogs in Little Bromley. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Sarah Lucy Brown

A farmer has been forced to put down 14 sheep after they had their ears chewed off in a vicious dog attack in a field in Little Bromley.

The sheep, who were all grazing in a field used for the Tendring Hundred Show, were attacked on Wednesday, November 4.

Ownder Guy Lennox Guy Lenno, said some of his sheep had both ears chewed off, some had one ripped off, and others were bitten on their legs down to the tendons.

He was forced to put them to sleep because of the severity of their injuries.

Mr Lennox described the attack as “cruel” and urged dog walkers to remind themselves of the Countryside Code.

He said: “I hate to see such a cruel attack on defenceless sheep. This is not the dogs fault, but the owners.”

A spokesman for Essex Police, said: “We were contacted on Thursday, November 5 with reports a flock of sheep had been attacked the previous day on land at a farm in Chequers Road, Little Bromley.

“The animals were put down as a result of the seriousness of their injuries, which were believed to have been caused by dogs.

“Enquiries remain ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 42/181149/20 or report it online.”

Earlier this year, three sheep were killed along the Suffolk Essex border after they were reportedly attacked by a large dog.

Suffolk police said several incidents of dogs attacking livestock occurred in Bergholt Road, Bentley, between June 7 and July 13.

It is believed that a large dog had attacked the livestock on several occasions, resulting in three of them being killed and another seriously injured.

What is the Countryside Code?

The Countryside Code is a set of rules for visitors to rural and especially agricultural areas. It states that when you take your dog into the outdoors, you should always ensure it does not disturb farm animals by keeping it under effective control.

This means that you keep your dog on a lead, or keep it in sight at all times and be aware of what it’s doing.

Dog walkers should always look out for local signs as special rules may apply in some areas.

For example, dogs may be banned from certain areas that people use, or there may be restrictions, byelaws orcontrol orders limiting where they can go.

It’s always good practice (and a legal requirement on ‘Open Access’ land) to keep your dog on a lead around farm animals and horses, for your own safety and for the welfare of the animals. A farmer may shoot a dog which is attacking or chasing farm animals without being liable to compensate the dog’s owner.