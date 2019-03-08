Partly Cloudy

Gallery

Can you spot your Disney pooch at Paws in the Park?

PUBLISHED: 10:32 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:44 20 May 2019

An amazing Cindrella dog at Paws in the Park in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE

An amazing Cindrella dog at Paws in the Park in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE

Archant

Dogs of all shapes and sizes and even some dressed as Disney characters, had a 'pawesome' time at Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds yesterday.

Paws in the Park, in Nowton Park Bury St Edmunds is a popular family event Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE

Now in it's fourth year, Paws in the Park, arranged by St Nicholas Hospice, attracted more than 400 dogs and 2,000 people.

Throughout the days dogs got to try out lots of fun activities including having a go on an agility course.

Hospice Events Organiser, Charlie De Moore said: "There's been something for everyone. The dogs don't care about the weather, they've really enjoyed it.

"Paws in the Park is a really popular event, we've had amazing support from people in Bury St Edmunds, our volunteers and our sponsors."  

Disney dogs dressed up at Paws in the Park in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE

A highlight of the event was the 'best Disney doggy' competition, where one contestant, a Scottish terrier was dressed up as Cinderella complete with pumpkin.

Winning the hotly contested competition was three-year-old Rambo a Pomeranian who dressed up as the Mad Hatter.

Were you at Paws in the Park with your dog? Please share a picture of your pooch on the East Anglian Daily Times Facebook page, especially if it is dressed up a Disney character!

Dogs dressed as Disney charachters were amongst those having fun at Paws in the Park in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE

Did you enjoy the treats on offer from Paws in the Park on Sunday? Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE

Did you enjoy the treats on offer from Paws in the Park on Sunday? Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICEDid you enjoy the treats on offer from Paws in the Park on Sunday? Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE

Did you enjoy the treats on offer from Paws in the Park on Sunday? Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICEDid you enjoy the treats on offer from Paws in the Park on Sunday? Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE

Did you enjoy the treats on offer from Paws in the Park on Sunday? Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICEDid you enjoy the treats on offer from Paws in the Park on Sunday? Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE

Did you enjoy the treats on offer from Paws in the Park on Sunday? Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICEDid you enjoy the treats on offer from Paws in the Park on Sunday? Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE

Did you enjoy the treats on offer from Paws in the Park on Sunday? Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICEDid you enjoy the treats on offer from Paws in the Park on Sunday? Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE

Did you enjoy the treats on offer from Paws in the Park on Sunday? Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICEDid you enjoy the treats on offer from Paws in the Park on Sunday? Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE

Did you enjoy the treats on offer from Paws in the Park on Sunday? Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICEDid you enjoy the treats on offer from Paws in the Park on Sunday? Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE

Did you enjoy the treats on offer from Paws in the Park on Sunday? Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICEDid you enjoy the treats on offer from Paws in the Park on Sunday? Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE

Did you enjoy the treats on offer from Paws in the Park on Sunday? Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICEDid you enjoy the treats on offer from Paws in the Park on Sunday? Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE

Disney dogs dressed up at Paws in the Park in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE

Disney dogs dressed up at Paws in the Park in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICEDisney dogs dressed up at Paws in the Park in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE

Did you enjoy the treats on offer from Paws in the Park on Sunday? Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICEDid you enjoy the treats on offer from Paws in the Park on Sunday? Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE

Did you enjoy the treats on offer from Paws in the Park on Sunday? Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICEDid you enjoy the treats on offer from Paws in the Park on Sunday? Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE

Disney dogs dressed up at Paws in the Park in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICEDisney dogs dressed up at Paws in the Park in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE

Disney dogs dressed up at Paws in the Park in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICEDisney dogs dressed up at Paws in the Park in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE

Did you enjoy the treats on offer from Paws in the Park on Sunday? Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICEDid you enjoy the treats on offer from Paws in the Park on Sunday? Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE

Disney dogs dressed up at Paws in the Park in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICEDisney dogs dressed up at Paws in the Park in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE

