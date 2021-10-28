Dogs rescued from house fire after remote control car battery explodes

Published: 3:29 PM October 28, 2021

The remote control car battery exploded and caught fire at a home in Marks Tey, near Colchester - Credit: Essex County Fire & Rescue Service

Two dogs were rescued from a house fire which started after a remote control car battery exploded while being charged.

Fire crews from Colchester and Tiptree stations were called to a fire at a home in Coggeshall Road, Marks Tey, at about 12.45pm on Wednesday, October 28.

The battery was on charge in the kitchen and exploded and caught alight when the occupant went to remove it.

When fire crews arrived they used dry powder to extinguish the blaze and ventilate the room and left the scene at 1.14pm.

Firefighters also rescued two dogs from the property - a Jack Russell cross and a dachshund.

The two occupants and the two dogs were all unharmed.

Crew Manager Darren Waite, from Tiptree Fire Station, said: "With Christmas coming, if you are looking to buy electrical goods or chargers, please do your research on the item beforehand to make sure these are genuine goods with the CE mark and that they are not copies.

"The occupants at this address believed they had bought genuine goods and sometimes it’s hard to tell when you buy online. We advise you always look for the CE mark.

"When charging electrical goods, make sure the battery and charger are in good condition and stay in the room while charging. Never charge items overnight or while you are out of the house."