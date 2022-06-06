Three dogs rescued from home after serious fire breaks out in kitchen
- Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
Three dogs have been safely rescued from a home after a serious fire broke out in the kitchen.
Firefighters were called at about 8.50pm on Sunday to a fire at a home in Colchester after neighbours saw smoke coming out of the building.
When crews arrived, they reported that the kitchen of the property was completely alight and no one was home at the time.
Three dogs, one Doberman and two spaniels, were rescued and unharmed after the blaze.
The blaze was started when rubbish that was left on a hob caught alight.
Darren Waite, crew manager at Colchester fire station, said: "Firefighters did brilliantly well to contain this fire to the kitchen of this home; when we arrived it was spreading quickly.
"The neighbours' quick actions in calling 999 immediately when they noticed smoke made all the difference - if they hadn't, it might easily have been much more serious, particularly for the three dogs involved.
Most Read
- 1 'Wow!' - Ipswich drummer Nandi on performing at Buckingham Palace Jubilee party
- 2 Suffolk village to star in live BBC Platinum Jubilee broadcast today
- 3 Superstar Ed Sheeran picks up curry in Framlingham after jubilee performance
- 4 Major road closures to look out for in Suffolk this week
- 5 Police 'very concerned' for girl, 15, missing from Sudbury
- 6 Former Ipswich Town boss fires Grimsby back into the Football League
- 7 Suffolk electrician who swapped careers after wife's illness marks milestone
- 8 'Drunk' woman allegedly assaulted two Suffolk police officers
- 9 Ranking all of Ipswich Town's managers.... worst to the best
- 10 Suffolk superstars shine as Platinum Jubilee events draw to a close
"This incident demonstrates once again that leaving materials on your hob, whether it's cooking items, washing, tea towels – or as we saw in this case, rubbish – is incredibly dangerous.
"If the hob is accidentally left on or turned on, then whatever is on it will quickly catch fire. Please, don't take the risk and never use your hob as a storage area."
The fire was extinguished by 9.35pm and the cause of the fire was recorded as accidental.