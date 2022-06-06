News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Three dogs rescued from home after serious fire breaks out in kitchen

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:25 AM June 6, 2022
Three dogs were rescued from a kitchen fire in Colchester

Three dogs were rescued from a kitchen fire in Colchester - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Three dogs have been safely rescued from a home after a serious fire broke out in the kitchen.

Firefighters were called at about 8.50pm on Sunday to a fire at a home in Colchester after neighbours saw smoke coming out of the building.

When crews arrived, they reported that the kitchen of the property was completely alight and no one was home at the time.

Three dogs were rescued from a kitchen fire

Three dogs were rescued from a kitchen fire - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Three dogs, one Doberman and two spaniels, were rescued and unharmed after the blaze.

The blaze was started when rubbish that was left on a hob caught alight.

Darren Waite, crew manager at Colchester fire station, said: "Firefighters did brilliantly well to contain this fire to the kitchen of this home; when we arrived it was spreading quickly.

"The neighbours' quick actions in calling 999 immediately when they noticed smoke made all the difference - if they hadn't, it might easily have been much more serious, particularly for the three dogs involved.

The fire was started by rubbish left on a hob

The fire was started by rubbish left on a hob - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

"This incident demonstrates once again that leaving materials on your hob, whether it's cooking items, washing, tea towels – or as we saw in this case, rubbish – is incredibly dangerous.

"If the hob is accidentally left on or turned on, then whatever is on it will quickly catch fire. Please, don't take the risk and never use your hob as a storage area."

The fire was extinguished by 9.35pm and the cause of the fire was recorded as accidental.

