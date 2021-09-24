News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Illegally imported puppy Dolly put in quarentine

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:41 AM September 24, 2021   
dolly the dachshund

Dolly the Dachshund, who is currently being detained by Suffolk Trading Standards. - Credit: Suffolk Trading Standards

A puppy has been detained for being brought into the country illegally.

Dolly the Dachshund is in quarantine with Suffolk Trading Standards after she was brought over from Romania.

Dolly is eight weeks old and has only received the Nobivac DHP vaccine and is not vaccinated against rabies.

The UK is currently rabies-free and this is why there are importation controls for pets. 

All dogs must also be microchipped and vaccinated to enter the UK, with proof of at leats 12 weeks of age.

Dolly is currently in a 21-day quarantine, at the costof her new owners.

