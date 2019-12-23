E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

'It saved my life' - New heart for 21-year-old who feared he wouldn't make Christmas

PUBLISHED: 19:30 24 December 2019

Dom Davies will be spending his first Christmas feeling fit and healthy following his successful heart transplant Picture: DOM DAVIES

Dom Davies will be spending his first Christmas feeling fit and healthy following his successful heart transplant Picture: DOM DAVIES

DOM DAVIES

Struck down by a potentially deadly condition, 21-year-old Dom Davies feared this would be the Christmas he would not make.

Benie Davies, left, wrote a song for brother Dom after his successful heart transplant Picture: BENIE DAVIESBenie Davies, left, wrote a song for brother Dom after his successful heart transplant Picture: BENIE DAVIES

If it wasn't for a life-saving heart transplant, the Suffolk-based charity volunteer may not have been celebrating the festive period with his family.

Mr Davies was born with a single ventricle heart condition, which greatly affected his mobility and ability to live a life like his peers. It could also have killed him.

Instead, he is now looking forward to spending Christmas with his family - and with a new lease of life.

"I'm feeling great - I'm actually able to live my life," he said.

"Last year, I didn't feel up to do anything - I didn't even eat my Christmas dinner and was taken for a walk in my wheelchair but just didn't want to do a single thing. The chances of not making it to this Christmas were always there."

The condition affects one lower chamber of the heart (a ventricle) and causes red blood to mix with blue blood - resulting in the amount of oxygenated blood in the body decrease. For many, it means their heart is not strong enough to handle day-to-day life.

More than 3,000 children and adults live with the incurable condition, and in the past surgery gave parents an up to 80% risk of losing their child.

After his life-saving surgery, Mr Davies spent much of the year in and out of hospital needing rest - but that entire time, he had his bright future in mind.

He said: "My main plan this year is just to eat - I was so annoyed last year that there was so much food I couldn't eat. This year has been such a spirit lifting thing for me as before, looking to the future was only a short term thing - but now thanks to the transplant I can look further."

But despite his positive outlook, chances of further complications remain with the possibility of his body rejecting the new heart.

He said: "I know there is always a chance of rejection, but the nurses have put me at ease as they know what to do if something goes wrong. All my life, I've had the risk of going to hospital for something serious, and this is just another one of those. I can't keep worrying, I just need to live my life."

After hearing he had made it onto the transplant list, brother Benie had written a song named "Young Man's Heart" in his honour within the space of two hours.

The song is now used by charity Little Hearts Matter to raise awareness on the little-known condition.

On the topic of organ donation, Benie said: "Just get on it! I've never understood why there's sometimes a stigma around it, it's a brilliant thing that helps save lives."

Most Read

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

Two airlifted to hospital after cars collide

Two people have been airlifted to West Suffolk Hospital following a car crash (File photo) Picture: EAAA

Stunning drone photos reveal extent of flooding at Sudbury water meadows

Bill Hiskett has captured the extent of the flooding at Sudbury water meadows using his drone Picture: BILL HISKETT

Five reasons behind Ipswich Town’s downturn in form

Gwion Edwards and Cole Skuse pictured after Ipswich Town's 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth on Saturday. Photo: Steve Waller

Police officer banned from road after he was caught drink driving

Kevin Downard was arrested in Stowmarket Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

Two airlifted to hospital after cars collide

Two people have been airlifted to West Suffolk Hospital following a car crash (File photo) Picture: EAAA

Stunning drone photos reveal extent of flooding at Sudbury water meadows

Bill Hiskett has captured the extent of the flooding at Sudbury water meadows using his drone Picture: BILL HISKETT

Five reasons behind Ipswich Town’s downturn in form

Gwion Edwards and Cole Skuse pictured after Ipswich Town's 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth on Saturday. Photo: Steve Waller

Police officer banned from road after he was caught drink driving

Kevin Downard was arrested in Stowmarket Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Lorry driver crashes while delivering Christmas turkeys

The lorry full of turkey crashed off the A143 by Pakenham on Saturday December 21. Stock Image. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Inside the drop-in centre where the homeless and the poor are ‘treated like family’

Ladies helping out in the kitchen L-R Melanie Mills, Katie Alexander, Cynthis Williams,Trish Muxlow Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It saved my life’ – New heart for 21-year-old who feared he wouldn’t make Christmas

Dom Davies will be spending his first Christmas feeling fit and healthy following his successful heart transplant Picture: DOM DAVIES

Bishops to spend time in prison at Christmas – to boost inmates’ morale

Rt Rev Martin Seeley, Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, right, and Rt Rev Dr Mike Harrison, Bishop of Dunwich, will be spending time in prison on Christmas Day leading services and meeting with inmates Picture: KEITH MINDHAM PHOTOGRAPHY

Emergency services at scene of Suffolk crash - drivers urged to avoid area

Police, fire and ambulance crews are at the scene of a crash in central Bury St Edmunds, near The Fox Inn pub Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists