E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Women’s refuges awarded £45,000 as child abuse predicted to rise during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 07:31 13 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:31 13 June 2020

The East of England Co-op has donated £45,000 to local charities in a bid to support those suffering from domestic abuse Picture: EAST OF ENGLAND CO-OP

The East of England Co-op has donated £45,000 to local charities in a bid to support those suffering from domestic abuse Picture: EAST OF ENGLAND CO-OP

EAST OF ENGLAND CO-OP

The East of England Co-op has made a £45,000 donation to local charities amid fears more children are becoming victims of domestic abuse during lockdown.

Three Suffolk charities will benefit from the donation, which comes after a Women’s Aid survey in April found 67.4% of those asked reported abuse worsening during lockdown.

The Co-op, whose members voted to give more support to young people, decided to help the organisations after the same survey found 64.1% of women in refuge services had children – with many often made to feel angry, guilty, insecure and powerless as a result of the abuse.

Suffolk police has already warned domestic abuse may rise as a result of lockdown as more people unwillingly spend a higher amount of time with their abusers, while the Suffolk Community Foundation – which will distribute the donations to Lighthouse Women’s Aid, Bury Women’s Aid Centre and Orwell Housing’s Liberty Project – has also warned the number of those needing help is expected to rise.

Stephen Singleton, CEO of the foundation, said the charities’ work has never been more needed.

He said: “The positive results that are achieved by organisation’s addressing issues of abuse have never been needed more than they are today. As the numbers of those needing help increase, as we come out of lockdown, this vital funding could not have come at a better time to re-build local lives.”

It is hoped the funds, raised as part of the Co-op’s dividend scheme, will help fund for a new playground at the Lighthouse’s refuge.

Sally Winston, Lighthouse chief executive, said: “At Lighthouse Women’s Aid we support children of all ages in the refuge. It is important that we have facilities and equipment for children that are age appropriate, therefore we are truly grateful to the East of England Co-op Community Cares Fund as this award now enables us to develop a new toddlers’ playground.

“It is important that we ensure that young children settle as quickly as possible into the refuge when they arrive with us and that they feel safe, as often they have come from traumatic circumstances.”

Niall O’Keeffe, chief executive of the Co-op, thanked members for their generosity by donating part – or in some cases, all – of their annual dividends.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Ipswich Town set to get on track as Mayflower steam engine is renamed

David Buck on the footplate of Mayflower. Picture: DAVID BUCK

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Ipswich Town set to get on track as Mayflower steam engine is renamed

David Buck on the footplate of Mayflower. Picture: DAVID BUCK

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘I’m not a racist’: Another Suffolk councillor under investigation after Facebook posts

West Suffolk councillor for Moreton Hall, Frank Warby, denies being a racist after an investigation was launched relating to posts he shared on Facebook Picture: GREGG BROWN

Where to pick your own strawberries this weekend

There are several farms in Essex and Suffolk which are open for strawberry picking this weekend. Picture: IAN CLARK

Man faces axe charge after robbery of couple in Suffolk town

Police have arrested a man in Yorkshire over a robbery in Sudbury Picture: SU ANDERSON

Women’s refuges awarded £45,000 as child abuse predicted to rise during lockdown

The East of England Co-op has donated £45,000 to local charities in a bid to support those suffering from domestic abuse Picture: EAST OF ENGLAND CO-OP

Kayaks stolen from garden next to River Waveney

Ditchingham, along the River Waveney. Information is being sought after two kayaks were stolen. Picture: Andrew Atterwill
Drive 24