E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Woman and two men face trial over alleged kidnapping

09 June, 2020 - 16:30
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Three people are due to face trial after being accused of kidnapping a man in Suffolk.

The two men and a woman are alleged to have kidnapped a man in Brandon on May 10.

A plea and trial preparation hearing took place over Skype at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday afternoon.

The three defendants are Dominic McArdle, 34, of London Road, Ipswich, Selena Parker, 35, of High Street, Brandon, and Ashley Stuhler, of Glenmore Gardens, Norwich.

All are charged with the same offence – that they unlawfully, by force or fraud, took or carried away the alleged victim against his will.

Stuhler appeared on remand via video link to deny the charge, while McArdle and Parker, who are on bail and were excused from the hearing, indicated not guilty pleas through their legal representatives.

Judge Rupert Overbury listed a five-day trial to begin during the fortnight commencing September 21.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called to collision between Audi and motorcycle

All emergency services attended the accident in Bedfield Road, Earl Soham. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Roads and junctions set to be shut as Suffolk boosts walking and cycling

More cycle lanes - and other road changes - are to be put in place in Suffolk towns to encourage people to walk and cycle Picture: GETTY IMAGES./ISTOCKPHOTO

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called to collision between Audi and motorcycle

All emergency services attended the accident in Bedfield Road, Earl Soham. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Roads and junctions set to be shut as Suffolk boosts walking and cycling

More cycle lanes - and other road changes - are to be put in place in Suffolk towns to encourage people to walk and cycle Picture: GETTY IMAGES./ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman and two men face trial over alleged kidnapping

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man died from injuries after hit-and-run involving Pete Doherty’s manager a decade ago, inquest hears

Chris Corder died from injuries he suffered after being hit by a car being driven by Pete Doherty's manager while handing out newsletters in Benton Street. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Bomb disposal called to Suffolk college after grenade discovered

Police were called to reports of a Second World War grenade which was dug up in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

Death threat prisoner’s second walk-out an ‘act of self-sabotage’

Scott Chandler walked out of Hollesley Bay prison between roll calls Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24