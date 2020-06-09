Woman and two men face trial over alleged kidnapping

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Three people are due to face trial after being accused of kidnapping a man in Suffolk.

The two men and a woman are alleged to have kidnapped a man in Brandon on May 10.

A plea and trial preparation hearing took place over Skype at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday afternoon.

The three defendants are Dominic McArdle, 34, of London Road, Ipswich, Selena Parker, 35, of High Street, Brandon, and Ashley Stuhler, of Glenmore Gardens, Norwich.

All are charged with the same offence – that they unlawfully, by force or fraud, took or carried away the alleged victim against his will.

Stuhler appeared on remand via video link to deny the charge, while McArdle and Parker, who are on bail and were excused from the hearing, indicated not guilty pleas through their legal representatives.

Judge Rupert Overbury listed a five-day trial to begin during the fortnight commencing September 21.