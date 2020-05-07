E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Raab praises national effort as he confirms lockdown future will be addressed by PM this weekend

PUBLISHED: 19:48 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:48 07 May 2020

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab during a media briefing in Downing Street Picture: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab during a media briefing in Downing Street Picture: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has praised the nations ongoing fight against coronavirus and confirmed that the Prime Minister would speak about the future of lockdown this weekend.

Mr Raab was speaking at the daily coronavirus press conference from Downing Street on Thursday afternoon.

During the conference Mr Raab praised what he called the “national team” effort to defeat the virus confirming that the rate of infection - known as the R value - was continuing to fall.

However, Mr Raab warned that there was still a long way for the UK to go.

“The virus is not beaten yet, it remains deadly and infectious,” said Mr Raab.

Mr Raab also alluded to the briefing Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to give on Sunday night when he is expected to announce changes to the current lockdown rules.

You may also want to watch:

“This weekend the Prime Minister will set out the next steps which we can responsibly take over the following weeks, guided by the scientific advice and mindful - as we said right from the word go - of taking the right decisions at the right time,” said Mr Raab.

“Now we can start setting out how we will live and work whilst maintaining the necessary social distancing rules, we can also be clear about those measures which are still necessary to prevent a second peak.”

Mr Raab said the Prime Minister’s announcement would provide a roadmap which would contain “appropriate measures to be taken at appropriate milestones, subject to very clear conditions”.

“There will be detailed guidance to help inform, advise and reassure the public, businesses and other organisations,” said Mr Raab.

“That way we can provide the country with a better understanding of what lies ahead, we can offer reassurance that we will adjust the restrictions to the minimum necessary to prevent a second spike in the virus and we can give people the confidence that we are doing it in a way that will protect life and preserve our way of life.”

However, Mr Raab warned that if members of the public failed to follow the prescribed rules then restrictions would be tightened up again. Mr Raab’s warning comes as the total number of people who have died from the coronavirus in the UK rose to 30,615.

Suffolk now has 1,209 confirmed cases of coronavirus while Essex has 2,778.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Pictures show extent of huge fire damage in Thetford

Crews were called to deal with a blaze near in Thetford Forest Picture BRANDON FIRE STATION

How can you celebrate the VE Day anniversary across Suffolk and Essex?

Some homes already have bunting up to celebrate the VE Day anniversary. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police investigating alleged rape in car park

St John's car park in Colchester in Southway. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Shake-up your lockdown with this Suffolk shop’s quirky deliveries - from dragonfruit to super hot noodles

Faraway Foods Picture: Justin Stearn / Faraway Foods

Raab praises national effort as he confirms lockdown future will be addressed by PM this weekend

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab during a media briefing in Downing Street Picture: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire
Drive 24