Dominic Raab knocked out of Tory leadership race

Former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab has been knocked out of the Tory leadership race Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS/PA WIRE Archant

A Brexiteer determined to keep no deal on the table is the only candidate to be eliminated from the Tory leadership contest this evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Boris Johnson has topped the ballot in the second round of voting in the Tory leadership contest, with former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab eliminated from the race to be the next prime minister.

Meanwhile, home secretary Sajid Javid survived by a single vote.

The results from the second round of voting are as follows:

- Boris Johnson: 126

- Jeremy Hunt: 46

- Michael Gove: 41

You may also want to watch:

- Rory Stewart: 37

- Sajid Javid: 33

- Dominic Raab: 30

The remaining candidates will appear in a televised debate on BBC One at 8pm tonight.

Further votes on Wednesday and Thursday will whittle the field down to a final two.

Responding to the news, European Research Group vice-chairman Mark Francois said: "It was great to see Boris going up again - that's obviously encouraging.

"In a sense it's a shame to lose Dominic Raab because he is an extremely capable politician.

"I hope whoever wins - and I hope it's Boris - will find a good place for Dom in his Cabinet."