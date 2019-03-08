Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Dominic Raab knocked out of Tory leadership race

PUBLISHED: 18:14 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:38 18 June 2019

Former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab has been knocked out of the Tory leadership race Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS/PA WIRE

Former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab has been knocked out of the Tory leadership race Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS/PA WIRE

Archant

A Brexiteer determined to keep no deal on the table is the only candidate to be eliminated from the Tory leadership contest this evening.

Boris Johnson has topped the ballot in the second round of voting in the Tory leadership contest, with former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab eliminated from the race to be the next prime minister.

Meanwhile, home secretary Sajid Javid survived by a single vote.

The results from the second round of voting are as follows:

- Boris Johnson: 126

- Jeremy Hunt: 46

- Michael Gove: 41

You may also want to watch:

- Rory Stewart: 37

- Sajid Javid: 33

- Dominic Raab: 30

The remaining candidates will appear in a televised debate on BBC One at 8pm tonight.

Further votes on Wednesday and Thursday will whittle the field down to a final two.

Responding to the news, European Research Group vice-chairman Mark Francois said: "It was great to see Boris going up again - that's obviously encouraging.

"In a sense it's a shame to lose Dominic Raab because he is an extremely capable politician.

"I hope whoever wins - and I hope it's Boris - will find a good place for Dom in his Cabinet."

Most Read

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Numerous clubs have been looking at him... he’s got what all defenders would love to have’ - Chambers on Ndaba

Luke Chambers is excited by Corrie Ndaba's potential. Picture: ARCHANT

Big money deals, sell-on clauses, uncertainty and plenty of fresh starts - the former Ipswich players on the move this summer

Jon Stead has joined a new club this summer while Tyrone Mings could also be on the move. Picture: HTFC/PA

14-year-old boy punched in the stomach during racially aggravated assault

The incident took place on North Hill in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Numerous clubs have been looking at him... he’s got what all defenders would love to have’ - Chambers on Ndaba

Luke Chambers is excited by Corrie Ndaba's potential. Picture: ARCHANT

Big money deals, sell-on clauses, uncertainty and plenty of fresh starts - the former Ipswich players on the move this summer

Jon Stead has joined a new club this summer while Tyrone Mings could also be on the move. Picture: HTFC/PA

14-year-old boy punched in the stomach during racially aggravated assault

The incident took place on North Hill in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Toddler left with red ‘burn marks’ after eating Daddies squirty ketchup

Leanne Bullard and her 18-month-old daughter Alice Pictrure: LEANNE BULLARD

Everything you need to know about the Ipswich Jazz Festival 2019

Polly Gibbons who will be one of the headline acts at the Ipswich Jazz Festival 2019 Photo: Bruce Bizenz

Care home support worker locked herself in toilet after being sexually assaulted, court hears

Man on trial at Ipswich Crown Court over claims he sexually abused a colleague. Picture: ARCHANT

Dominic Raab knocked out of Tory leadership race

Former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab has been knocked out of the Tory leadership race Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS/PA WIRE

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists