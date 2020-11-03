E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

High Tide hero delivers Domino’s by hovercraft

PUBLISHED: 13:41 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:41 03 November 2020

The Wright family with their pizzas from Domino's Picture: DOMINO'S/WILL IRELAND

The Wright family with their pizzas from Domino's Picture: DOMINO'S/WILL IRELAND

PinPep

A family living on Mersea Island off the Essex coast were treated to what is believed to be the world’s first pizza delivery by hovercraft.

Hovercraft pilot Benn Bristow made the special delivery Picture: DOMINO'S/WILL IRELANDHovercraft pilot Benn Bristow made the special delivery Picture: DOMINO'S/WILL IRELAND

Kelly Wright tweeted Domino’s on Saturday bemoaning the lack of delivery service to the island, which is cut off to the mainland during the high tide.

However, the pizza chain stepped up and arranged for certified hovercraft pilot Benn Bristow - who has been dubbed the ‘High Tide Hero’ by Domino’s - to deliver the Wright family their food.

The pizzas made the journey from Domino’s Colchester University Quays store to Mersea Island, a distance of more than five miles, within 20 minutes.

Amandeep Sahota, Domino’s Colchester University Quays store manager, said: “We get all kinds of unusual requests, but we think this is definitely a world first.

It is believed to be thee world's first hovercraft pizza delivery Picture DOMINO'S/WILL IRELANDIt is believed to be thee world's first hovercraft pizza delivery Picture DOMINO'S/WILL IRELAND

“Our store team were keen to rise to the challenge, so we pulled out all the stops for an extraordinary delivery to give the Wright family a fresh pizza order to remember.

“Our High Tide Hero proved that when it comes to putting our customers’ needs first, we’ve got this.”

Kelly added: “Life on Mersea is great, but being separated by the tide does come with its challenges, including getting hold of a quick and easy Domino’s delivery.

“I have been craving a Pepperoni Passion for a while and seeing a hovercraft appear on the horizon with our order in was amazing.

“What’s more, the pizza was still hot! We really were the envy of all the island.”

MORE: Which five-star takeaways are still open in Ipswich?

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Non-league and grassroots football in Suffolk set to be halted due to new Covid-19 rules

A happy scene: Harry Knights and Liam Jackson celebrate Leiston'’s second goal, in the FA Trophy tie against Worthing yesterday. Unfortunately, it is set to be the last weekend for several weeks when non-league football can take place below Step 2. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

Infection rates drop across almost all of Essex - but Suffolk remains a mixed bag

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been released Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus rates rise in some Suffolk districts but fall in others

Here are the most up-to-date coronavirus stats for Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Urgent repairs as large crack found on bridge poses ‘major safey issue’

Work currently undergoing on the bridge to investigate the crack at Colchester's Cowdray Avenue bridge. Picture: ESSEX COUNTY COUNCIL

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Non-league and grassroots football in Suffolk set to be halted due to new Covid-19 rules

A happy scene: Harry Knights and Liam Jackson celebrate Leiston'’s second goal, in the FA Trophy tie against Worthing yesterday. Unfortunately, it is set to be the last weekend for several weeks when non-league football can take place below Step 2. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

Infection rates drop across almost all of Essex - but Suffolk remains a mixed bag

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been released Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus rates rise in some Suffolk districts but fall in others

Here are the most up-to-date coronavirus stats for Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Urgent repairs as large crack found on bridge poses ‘major safey issue’

Work currently undergoing on the bridge to investigate the crack at Colchester's Cowdray Avenue bridge. Picture: ESSEX COUNTY COUNCIL

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner says he is ‘fighting’ after serious surgery

Paul Mariner during his time as Plymouth boss Picture: WARREN PAGE

Football club fraudster warned she could be jailed

Colleen Yates will be sentenced in January at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

High Tide hero delivers Domino’s by hovercraft

The Wright family with their pizzas from Domino's Picture: DOMINO'S/WILL IRELAND

Town face Sunderland in the biggest game of the season tonight - here’s how to watch it live

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert and Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson shake hands last season - the two meet again tonight. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Ex-boss who ‘almost died twice’ after contracting virus gets back on track with life coaching business

Former coronavirus patient Mike Beech has set up a business called Fit for Tomorrow Picture: MIKE BEECH