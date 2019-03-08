Video

Everything you need to know about the new Ipswich Beer Festival

Some of the UK's top breweries will be at Ipswich Beer Festival from September 19, 2019 Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

It's just over a week until the event brings some of the country's top breweries to the Corn Exchange.

Beer lovers of Suffolk unite, because quite frankly one of the best festivals ever is coming up this month.

Ed Barnes, co-owner of Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Award finalist Hopsters (an independent beer shop in Ipswich and Chelmsford) is fired up and ready to launch his first ever Ipswich Beer Festival, bringing craft ale, lager and cider back to where it rightfully belongs - Ipswich Corn Exchange.

The full line-up of breweries has just been dropped (see the panel) with something truly for everyone - from authentic, naturally brewed German white beers, to a drop of the dark stuff, sour beers and flavoured brews. Some of the UK's very best producers are represented at the event, from September 19 to 21 so it's one that really shouldn't be missed.

Ed says: "We're getting really excited here. Our line-up is an amazing list of the best breweries in the UK! We'll be pouring beers from incredible places like Cloudwater, Tiny Rebel, Northern Monk and loads more. We've got an exclusive launch of a beer collaboration between Wylam and Alan from Old Chimneys, plus we've got brewery bars from all the big hitters in the area - Burnt Mill, Little Earth Project, Ampersand, Calvors and Adnams. They will all be there so not only will you be able to get a beer from them, but you'll have a chance to chat to the brewers too."

Ed goes on to say the food will be "fantastic" with Latin Table bringing wraps, burritos, quesadillas and more, and Artizan selling sweet and savoury offerings, from falafels and samosas, to cakes and even Danish pastries.

"The entertainment is top-notch too. On Friday night we have Mark Morriss from The Bluetones performing their classics and on Saturday the incredible Lewis Floyd Henry performing. His blues/rock/hip-hop is like no other. He's a 21st century Hendrix!"

Tickets are £8 for day sessions on Friday and Saturday and for Thursday evening, or £12 for an evening session on Friday or Saturday. Book your tickets and find out more here.

Breweries at the event include:

Yonder, Sheppy's, Moor, Gipsy Hill, The Krafty Braumeister, Lost and Grounded, Bone Machine Brew Co, Big Drop Brewing Co, Chorlton Brewing Co, Brampton, One Mile End, The Kernal, Wylam, Elephant School Brewing Co, Beavertown, Pressure Drop, Silver Brewhouse, Kentish Pip, Siren Brew Co, Orwell Cider, Watsons Brewery, Briarbank, Humber Doucy Brewing Co, Neonraptor, Northern Monk, Cloudwater, Burnt Mill, Tiny Rebel, Adnams, Ampersand Brew CO, Arbor, Calvors, Muirhouse Brewery, Mr Bee's Brewery, Polly's Brew Co, NVB, Time & Tide, Roosters Brewing Co, Green Jack, Colchester Brewery, Away Days, Billericay Brewing Company, Bishop Nick, Mighty Oak, Hammerton, Little Earth Project, Other Monkey Brewing, Brentwood, Signature Brew