Donald Trump to land at Stansted Airport this morning

PUBLISHED: 06:47 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 06:47 03 June 2019

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will land at Stansted Airport in Essex this morning Picture: AP PHOTO/ALEX BRANDON

Donald Trump and his wife Melania will land at Stansted Airport this morning as they begin their three-day state visit.

The US President and the First Lady left Joint Base Andrews near Washington DC at around 8.45pm local time on Sunday night (1.45am BST) and will touch down at the Essex airport at around 8.50am GMT today.

The pair will then travel to Buckingham Palace to meet the Queen, Prince of Wales and the Dutchess of Cornwall where they will enjoy a ceremonial welcome in the palace gardens before Mr Trump inspects the Guard of Honour.

Royal gun salutes will fire in the Green Park and at the Tower of London to mark the US President's arrival.

Trump will then visit Westminster Abbey where he is set to lay a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.

His first day in UK will conclude with a state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

His visit is being met with large scale protests in the capital.

A huge police and security operation will be in place as he arrives in the UK.

The Metropolitan Police said it had "a very experienced command team" leading the security operation as it gears up to deal with the visit and expected protests.

Last year, almost 10,000 officers were deployed for Mr Trump's trip to the UK, with nearly every force in the country providing staff to support the operation.

During the state visit, which begins today, protesters are again hoping to fly the Donald Trump blimp, which depicts the American leader as a baby.

