Donated tickets help Ipswich Town to second highest attendance of the season

Portman Road football stadium, Ipswich. Picture: MATT STOTT Archant

Ipswich Town enjoyed there second highest attendance of the season in their match against West Brom with nearly a thousand tickets being donated for the game.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Despite losing 1- 2 Town still managed to attract a home crowd of nearly 23,000 this evening to Portman Road.

The figure is only the second time the team have gone over the 20,000 mark this season and is only dwarfed by the East Anglian derby against Norwich in September which drew in 25,690 Town fans.

Among the fans were a number of local charities and schools who benefitted from donated tickets in a campaign spearheaded by columnist Karl Fuller.

The game was also heavily promoted on social media with a special offer meaning all tickets for the game cost £10 or less.