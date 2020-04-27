E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘I couldn’t do nothing’ - retired nurse returns to fight coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 15:04 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:04 27 April 2020

Donna Booton has returned to the frontline at Colchester Hospital to help fight the coronavirus crisis. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK AND NORTH ESSEX NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Donna Booton has returned to the frontline at Colchester Hospital to help fight the coronavirus crisis. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK AND NORTH ESSEX NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Archant

A retired nurse has returned to the frontline to fight coronavirus at Colchester Hospital - saying she “couldn’t sit at home doing nothing”.

Donna Booton spent more than 38 years in the NHS, first working as a nurse and then holding a variety of senior roles before becoming head of quality improvement covering both Colchester and Ipswich hospitals.

MORE: Sign up for all the latest coronavirus news in Suffolk here

She retired from East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs the two hospitals, just before Christmas.

But, seeing demand increase due to the Covid-19 pandemic, she has returned to the wards as a site matron for Colchester Hospital.

“A lot of friends still work at the hospital, so I was well aware that demand was beginning to increase,” said Donna.

“I immediately knew that I should put my experience to good use and offer to help.

You may also want to watch:

“Once you are a nurse, it gets inside you. I couldn’t just sit at home and do nothing knowing that my colleagues would be up against it.

“I had absolutely no reservations at all about going back.”

MORE: Join our Facebook group for updates on coronavirus

Donna’s role is to support colleagues and offer advice.

She is also helping to manage beds while making sure patients are being cared for by the right specialist teams.

“It has been lovely returning to work and everyone has been really welcoming,” she said.

MORE: All of the coronavirus news in Suffolk

“In other ways it has been quite surreal – because there are no visitors at the moment, the corridors are very quiet and you can walk through the hospital and not see anyone else at all.

“I am happy to stay at the hospital for as long as I’m needed and just want to feel as if I’m helping.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they are attending an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

As B&Q comes in for criticism nationally, do you think DIY stores should be open?

B&Q at Euro Retail Park, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Beer bellies, banter and showboating – The story of three ex Premier League stars playing for Whitton United Veterans

Former Ipswich Town stars Kieron Dyer, Carlos Edwards and Titus Bramble with the Suffolk Veterans Cup after Whitton Uniteds 4-1 victory over Woodbridge Town in the final at Needham Market. Photo: BEN POOLEY

Most Read

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they are attending an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

As B&Q comes in for criticism nationally, do you think DIY stores should be open?

B&Q at Euro Retail Park, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Beer bellies, banter and showboating – The story of three ex Premier League stars playing for Whitton United Veterans

Former Ipswich Town stars Kieron Dyer, Carlos Edwards and Titus Bramble with the Suffolk Veterans Cup after Whitton Uniteds 4-1 victory over Woodbridge Town in the final at Needham Market. Photo: BEN POOLEY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they are attending an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Police officers ‘assaulted, spat at and bitten by dog’ while breaking up weekend parties and barbecues

Suffolk Constabulary chief constable Steve Jupp said police officers have been assaulted, spat at and bitten by a dog while enforcing coronavirus lockdown laws Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Girl, 16, faces court after allegedly spitting on police officer

A 16-year-old girl is alleged to have spat on a police officer following a domestic disturbance in Colchester Picture: ARCHANT

Slowing death toll ‘positive’ but too early to lift lockdown, says MP

Dr Dan Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I couldn’t do nothing’ - retired nurse returns to fight coronavirus crisis

Donna Booton has returned to the frontline at Colchester Hospital to help fight the coronavirus crisis. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK AND NORTH ESSEX NHS FOUNDATION TRUST
Drive 24