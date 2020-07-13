War on litter ramps up as ‘Don’t be a Tosser’ campaign returns

The Don't be a Tosser campaign aims to reduce the amount of littering in Suffolk. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL Archant

Litter louts are to be targeted in the timely return of Suffolk’s “Don’t be a Tosser” campaign - amid escalating levels of rubbish strewn across beauty spots following the Covid-19 lockdown.

Littering has been on the rise since lockdown restrictions were lifted. This rubbish was left at Rushmere Common. Picture: JASON ALEXANDER Littering has been on the rise since lockdown restrictions were lifted. This rubbish was left at Rushmere Common. Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

Councils across the county say there has been an “unwelcome rise in litter” since coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

Pictures show piles of rubbish in places like Rushmere Common and Covehithe - with Rubbish Walks founder Jason Alexander also hitting out at “twonks” who discard used face masks and gloves during the global pandemic.

It could therefore not be a better time for the return of the multi-award winning anti-litter campaign, which first launched in 2008 and is spearheaded by BBC Radio Suffolk breakfast show presenter Mark Murphy.

Bags of rubbish left at the entrance of the footpath that leads to the beach at Covehithe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Bags of rubbish left at the entrance of the footpath that leads to the beach at Covehithe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In the past, the campaign - supported by this newspaper, all Suffolk county, borough and district councils, Suffolk Constabulary and police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore - has been credited with reducing anti-social behaviour.

As well as tackling rising levels of litter following the lockdown, this year’s campaign also aims to reduce fly tipping and graffiti.

Mr Murphy said: “The hard-hitting message is aimed at those who toss their litter down onto the ground. I’m sick and tired of seeing our beautiful countryside and beaches strewn with litter.

“It’s certainly become more noticeable since we started coming out of lockdown.

“It’s great to have the backing of Team Suffolk in this. We can’t organise mass litter picks but we can go out as individuals or in family groups with our litter pick sticks and make a big difference.

“We’ve got car stickers available or you can laminate and use the Don’t be a Tosser poster in this paper.

“You can also download one from the BBC Make a Difference website.

“We’ve always had the ambition to be the greenest county in the country and this is a simple way for all of us to help make that happen.”

Brad Jones, editor of the EADT and Ipswich Star, said: “Suffolk is the most beautiful and picturesque county - so when people carelessly leave litter, it spoils the environment and landscape which we all want to enjoy.

“Don’t be a Tosser has a great track record of reducing littering and anti-social behaviour, but the amounts of rubbish we’ve seen following the coronavirus lockdown shows we still have more work to do.

“While litter is a blight on our landscape, this campaign shows Suffolk at its finest. Together, I’m confident we can make a huge difference.”

The campaign is also supported by Suffolk Libraries and Felixstowe Town Council.