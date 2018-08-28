Sunshine and Showers

A passport, power tools and an XBox taken in Barningham burglary

PUBLISHED: 13:21 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:21 22 November 2018

Suffolk Constabulary are appealing for any information about a burglary in Bishops Croft on November 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Constabulary are appealing for any information about a burglary in Bishops Croft on November 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A passport, an XBox One and power tools when burglars forced open a door at a home near Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk Constabulary are appealing for information following the break-in at Bishops Croft, Barningham, on November 15.

The home was broken into between 7.30am and 10.30pm when the culprits forced the door to the property open.

It is unclear how many burglars entered the address.

Two televisions, a circular saw, a jigsaw and a XBox One plus 15 games were taken.

A passport was also stolen from the home.

Police ask if anyone saw or heard any unusual activity nearby during these times or have any information that may help, to contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/66285/18.

Alternatively, use the force’s crime reporting website.

