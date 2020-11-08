E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Overloaded extension lead causes garage fire at house

PUBLISHED: 22:19 08 November 2020 | UPDATED: 22:19 08 November 2020

Two fire crews attended the incident in Clacton (stock photo) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Two fire crews attended the incident in Clacton (stock photo) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Archant

Firefighters have issued safety advice after an overloaded extension lead caused a garage fire this evening.

Two fire crews attended the blaze in Dorking Crescent at Clacton at around 7.30pm.

Crews reported that the fire was burning within the garage, adjacent to the home of a mother and daughter. The occupants were alerted after the sockets tripped out in the rest of their home – and they managed to get out safely.

Ben Turner, Watch Manager at Clacton Fire Station, said the extension lead had overheated.

He said: “Firefighters managed to control this fire before it became much more serious, but overloading extension leads like this where multiple appliances are using the same plug socket is very dangerous.

“Please don’t take the risk - use one adaptor per socket and never plug one adaptor into another. Plugging too many electrical appliances into one place will often lead to overheating and then fire - so please keep your family safe and follow our advice.”

You may also want to watch:

The fire was extinguished by 8.07pm. Fortunately, the damage was restricted to the garage and the house itself was not affected.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service issued safety advice:

● Hot plugs or sockets, scorch marks, fuses that often blow, or flickering light are all signs of loose wiring or other electrical problems.

● Badly wired plugs - any coloured wires sticking out could come loose and debris could also get into the plug

● Overloaded sockets - plugging too many electrical appliances into one socket can lead to overheating.

● Use sockets safely. It’s better to use a bar adaptor (multi board) on a lead than a block adaptor

● Only use one adaptor per socket. Don’t plug one adaptor into another and try to keep to one plug per socket

● Don’t overload extension leads and adaptors, they have a limit on how many amps they can take.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Suffolk’s top 10 most common surnames

Qualified genealogist Elizabeth Walne is a researcher, writer, tutor and workshop leader who loves helping people get to the root of their family trees Picture: Keiron Tovell

Plans for 49-home estate and new school car park given green light

A new 49-home estate and school car park are set for Laxfield in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A12 to close every weekend until Christmas - starting from today

Essex traffic: A busy stretch of the A12 near Marks Tey is shutting every weekend until Christmas Picture: ARCHANT

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Suffolk’s top 10 most common surnames

Qualified genealogist Elizabeth Walne is a researcher, writer, tutor and workshop leader who loves helping people get to the root of their family trees Picture: Keiron Tovell

Plans for 49-home estate and new school car park given green light

A new 49-home estate and school car park are set for Laxfield in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A12 to close every weekend until Christmas - starting from today

Essex traffic: A busy stretch of the A12 near Marks Tey is shutting every weekend until Christmas Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Overloaded extension lead causes garage fire at house

Two fire crews attended the incident in Clacton (stock photo) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Christmas Dip cancelled – but Easter sea plunge instead

Ali Buck, Sue Garrod, Katie Garrod and Grace Buck at last year's Felixstowe Christmas Day Dip Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Christmas without hunger’: Suffolk’s joy as Rashford campaign nets school holiday support

Prime minister Boris Johnson called Manchester United's Marcus Rashford personally to tell him of the extra funding. Picture: Michael Regan/PA Wire.

‘Name me one ITFC defeat which has ever been a “blessing in disguise”’ - Town fans reflect on another early FA Cup exit

James Norwood beats Portsmouth goal keeper Craig MacGillivray, to level the game at 2-2. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com