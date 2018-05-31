Ambulance service appoints permanent boss amid troubled spell for staff

The interim boss of the East of England Ambulance Service has been given the role permanently - a year after taking over from former chief Robert Morton on a temporary basis.

Dorothy Hosein, who has been acting as chief executive since November last year, has had her role confirmed as permanent in a move the trust said will provide stable leadership.

Ms Hosein said: "I am delighted to be joining the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) on a permanent basis.

"Over the last year I have been proud to lead such a fantastic group of people - including both staff and volunteers.

"We are currently developing our corporate strategy, which sets out an exciting vision for how we will continue to deliver high quality patient care while also supporting our people in the very challenging jobs that they do every day."

The move to confirm Ms Hosein as chief executive comes amid a troubling time for the trust, with concerns about staff welfare an ongoing issue.

Three employees died suddenly last month as ambulance staff claimed they were being pushed "beyond breaking point".

However, health bosses believe Ms Hosein is the woman to take the trust forward in pursuit of higher standards for both patients and staff.

Ann Radmore, regional director for NHS England, said: "Dorothy came into the East of England Ambulance Service Trust on an interim basis last year and kick-started a programme of improvement, so I'm delighted that she has now been appointed as the permanent chief executive.

"I believe that Dorothy and Nicola Scrivings, chairman of EEAST, will make a strong team to see through the changes needed in the organisation and to lead the trust's improvement journey - both in relation to the services it provides for patients in the east of England and for its dedicated staff."

Ms Scrivings added: "Since joining the trust just over a year ago, Dorothy has had a very positive focus on patient centred care, championing the need to ensure that our patients are at the heart of decision-making. "I believe that this has been recognised by our staff and our external stakeholders alike."