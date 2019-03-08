E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Two men pronounced dead at scene after BMW hits tree

PUBLISHED: 13:53 11 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:17 11 August 2019

Point Clear Road in St Osyth is completely closed after a serious crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Two men have died after a car collided with a tree.

Police have launched an investigation into the fatal crash, which happened in Point Clear Road, St Osyth, Essex.

Officers were called to the scene, near the junction of Cow Lane, shortly after 6.15am today to reports a BMW had been in a collision with a tree.

Police believe the crash happened around 1.30am today.

Two men, believed to be in their 30s, one from Benfleet and another from East London, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their families have been informed.

The road currently remains closed for recovery of the vehicle but could open within an hour.

Essex Police thanked local residents and workers, particularly holidaymakers at The Orchards Holiday Village, for their compassion and their patience.

Anyone with information about the collision, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage available to view, is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 and quote incident 267 of August 11.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

