Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Stunning snaps of ‘magical’ double rainbow in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 11:56 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:56 20 March 2019

Louisa Woolmore took this stunning snap of a double rainbow in Stowmarket. Picture: LOUISA WOOLMORE

Louisa Woolmore took this stunning snap of a double rainbow in Stowmarket. Picture: LOUISA WOOLMORE

Archant

This was the breathtaking scene when a rare, beautiful double rainbow appeared across the Suffolk skyline.

Gary Campion took this picture of the same double rainbow above Stowmarket train station. Picture: GARY CAMPIONGary Campion took this picture of the same double rainbow above Stowmarket train station. Picture: GARY CAMPION

The postcard worthy shot was captured by Louisa Woolmore, high above the fields of Earl Stonham this week.

The photo of the double rainbow was taken at 4.45pm after a brief hailstorm hit Stowmarket, just before the sun began to set.

A similar picture of the double rainbow was taken by Gary Campion, showing the rainbow high above Stowmarket train station.

Speaking of the rainbow, Mr Campion said: “It was magical and such an iconic representation of Suffolk.

“The rainbow came literally just after a brief hailstorm and it was vivid.”

The unusual double rainbow comes as temperatures in Suffolk have slowly been reaching the teens, with clearer spells expected this week.

According to the Met Office we will continue to see light flurries of rain between spells of sunshine until Saturday, March 23.

From Thursday to Saturday there will be patches of cloud and brighter spells, feeling warm in any sunshine.

However there is still the chance of the odd spot of rain or drizzle, possibly making way for more rainbows across the county.

Keep your eyes peeled and send any great shots you take here or enter our picture of the week competition on Instagram by hashtagging #IpswichPOTW or #SuffolkPOTW.

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was fouind Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The bus struck the house following a collision in Henley's Main Road Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was fouind Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The bus struck the house following a collision in Henley's Main Road Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man remains in critical condition after lorry crash on A14

The incident happened on the on-slip road at junction 43 of the A14 near Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Hoax bomb threats’ aboard coach cause major delays near Stansted Airport

Police closed the road due to an incident between Harlow and Stansted Airport Picture: COLIN SHEAD

Stunning snaps of ‘magical’ double rainbow in Suffolk

Louisa Woolmore took this stunning snap of a double rainbow in Stowmarket. Picture: LOUISA WOOLMORE

GDPR confusion affected numbers taking up health checks, say Suffolk health leaders

Health checks are on the rise again following a fall in the summer of 2018, Suffolk public health leaders say. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Nino Severino: Why it’s so important that we celebrate our female athletes

Dina Asher-Smith wants to inspire girls with her achievements - and wants more space given to female athletes in the media. Nino Severino agrees. Picture: PA SPORT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists