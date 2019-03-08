Stunning snaps of ‘magical’ double rainbow in Suffolk

Louisa Woolmore took this stunning snap of a double rainbow in Stowmarket. Picture: LOUISA WOOLMORE Archant

This was the breathtaking scene when a rare, beautiful double rainbow appeared across the Suffolk skyline.

Gary Campion took this picture of the same double rainbow above Stowmarket train station. Picture: GARY CAMPION Gary Campion took this picture of the same double rainbow above Stowmarket train station. Picture: GARY CAMPION

The postcard worthy shot was captured by Louisa Woolmore, high above the fields of Earl Stonham this week.

The photo of the double rainbow was taken at 4.45pm after a brief hailstorm hit Stowmarket, just before the sun began to set.

A similar picture of the double rainbow was taken by Gary Campion, showing the rainbow high above Stowmarket train station.

Speaking of the rainbow, Mr Campion said: “It was magical and such an iconic representation of Suffolk.

“The rainbow came literally just after a brief hailstorm and it was vivid.”

The unusual double rainbow comes as temperatures in Suffolk have slowly been reaching the teens, with clearer spells expected this week.

According to the Met Office we will continue to see light flurries of rain between spells of sunshine until Saturday, March 23.

From Thursday to Saturday there will be patches of cloud and brighter spells, feeling warm in any sunshine.

However there is still the chance of the odd spot of rain or drizzle, possibly making way for more rainbows across the county.

Keep your eyes peeled and send any great shots you take here or enter our picture of the week competition on Instagram by hashtagging #IpswichPOTW or #SuffolkPOTW.