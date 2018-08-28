Man cleared of attacking his neighbour

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man accused of attacking a neighbour has been cleared by a jury.

Before Ipswich Crown Court was Douglas Pearson, 45, of Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, who denied assaulting the neighbour causing him actual bodily harm and was cleared after a two day trial.

The neighbour was allegedly set upon by Pearson in a communal area of flats in Portman’s Walk in the early hours of December 12 last year.

Lucy Ginsberg, prosecuting, said the neighbour, who lived in an upstairs flat knew Pearson, who occupied a flat on the ground floor and described them as being on good terms.

On the night in question the neighbour allegedly heard Pearson in the communal area calling him names and being aggressive.

Initially the neighbour took no notice of what was going on but when he left his flat to talk to Pearson, he was allegedly kicked and punched despite asking him five or six times to stop.

The court heard that as a result of the alleged attack, the neighbour suffered cuts and bruises and two broken teeth.

Pearson denied being responsible for the alleged attack and said he had not seen the alleged victim for a week