Boy, 15, arrested after serious assault of teenager

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm to another teenager who is in hospital after a serious assault in Dovercourt.

Essex Police were called to the scene outside a caravan park in Low Road at 8pm on Wednesday, July 15 after receiving reports of a serious assault.

The victim, another teenage boy, said he had been sitting at the bus stop when he was approached by a boy he didn’t know.

He was seriously assaulted and was taken to hospital for treatment to his shoulder and arm, where he remains.

A 15-year-old boy from Basildon was arrested at the scene and remains in custody for questioning.

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward to assist with their enquiries, quoting incident number 1203 of July 15.