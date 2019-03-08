Victim seriously injured after confronting thief who broke into home overnight

A man has received serious injuries after being assaulted by a burglar who broke into his home during the night.

Officers are appealing for information after the victim was assaulted in his home in Waddesdon Road, in Dovercourt.

Essex Police were called to reports that a man was trying to gain entry to the victim's property at around 1.45am on Sunday, October 20.

The victim then confronted the man who was breaking into his home and was assaulted before the thief fled the scene on foot.

The man is described as being white, around 5ft 9ins tall, with black hair and dark stubble. He was of an athletic build and wore a dark, zipped up hooded jumper.

Police are appealing for information about this incident and are asking anyone who knows anything to call them on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/167079/19.

If you'd prefer to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or submit anonymous information via their website.