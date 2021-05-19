Published: 1:18 PM May 19, 2021

Michelle Dockery on the set of the first Downton Abbey film. Her character Lady Mary was filmed driving along the streets of Harwich this week - Credit: PA

The streets of Harwich have been transported back in time as film crews shoot scenes for the latest Downton Abbey movie.

The film, which has the working title Downton Abbey 2, stars Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West and is expected to be released around Christmas.

Film crews have been in the Essex town shooting street scenes in King's Quay Street by the grand Electric Palace Cinema, one of the oldest purpose-built cinemas in the country, dating from 1911.

This forms a perfect backdrop for the period film which saw star Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary driving a vintage Lagonda along the narrow streets.

The scenes required lots of extras, dressed in period costume, milling about in the background. The streets where filming was taking place were sealed off to modern traffic and passers-by in order to keep noise down and maintain ‘period integrity’.

Wellington Road Car park was shut to the public as it served as the film unit’s production base. Cast and crew were seen wearing Covid masks and clear visors in between takes.

The Downton Abbey TV series has been a huge success, first appearing on our TV screens in 2010 and enjoyed six series before ending its run in 2015. In 2019 a spin-off film was a huge hit which has prompted the sequel currently in production.

Street scenes are being shot in Harwich, however the main filming is taking place at Highclere Castle in Hampshire.

The plot for this latest film is a closely guarded secret and as yet not much is known about this latest instalment in the story of the Earl and Countess of Grantham and the extended Crawley family.

Apart from Michelle Dockery, the only other main cast member seen shooting in Harwich has been newcomer Hugh Dancy who is playing an as yet unnamed character. Judging by the costumes, the Downton saga would have appeared to have reached the 1930s.

