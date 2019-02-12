Sudbury gearing up to go on show

St Peter's church in Sudbury town centre. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Sudbury will be on show this weekend as groups and societies from all over the area get together for a huge open day.

More than 100 organisations will have stalls in the town hall and St Peter’s Church on Saturday March 3 to show the public who they are and what they do.

Ami Birrell, town centre manager for Sudbury Town Council which is organising the event, said: “The aim of the day is all about supporting the organisations and clubs that are the lifeblood of our community and making people aware of who they are.

“We want to promote what is going on in Sudbury and get everyone involved in what is going to be a great day.”

The day runs from 9.30am to 3pm and admission is free.

For more details call the council on 01787 372331 or go to its website.