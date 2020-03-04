E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Crisis over Suffolk GP shortage made worse by NHS pensions controversy, says MP

04 March, 2020 - 06:45
Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter has raised concerns over NHS pension changes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter has raised concerns over NHS pension changes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A shortage of GPs in Suffolk is being made worse by controversial changes to NHS pensions which penalise the county's best doctors, an MP has claimed.

Dr Dan Poulter said the area's most experienced doctors are being "forced out" by heavy new tax penalties levied at the highest-earning workers.

A HM Treasury spokesman said a review into the issue, started in August 2019, will report back at March 11's Budget.

The department also said reforms to pensions made since 2010 have saved the public purse £7billion a year.

MORE: Locums paid up to £700 a day to cover GP shifts in Suffolk

However Dr Poulter, Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP, said the changes brought in a few years ago are particularly unfair on those who take on extra work - and therefore earn more - to help plug staff shortfalls.

The effect, he said, is that the health service is "losing a number of experienced clinicians who are effectively being forced out due to the pension change".

NHS figures published ahead of clinical commissioning group (CCG) board meetings this week showed a "sudden decline" in Suffolk and north Essex GPs in the first quarter of the current financial year.

While there was a slight recovery between June and September, the area was left with 446 full-time equivalent GPs excluding trainees in September 2019, compared to 478 a year earlier.

You may also want to watch:

David Pannell, chief executive of Suffolk GP Federation, said: "The reduction in Suffolk's GP numbers has been expected because a significant portion are now entering retirement age."

MORE: Revealed - When online and video GP appointments will be available at surgeries across Suffolk

Dr Poulter, who works part-time as an NHS mental health doctor alongside his duties in the House of Commons, said: "Talking to Suffolk GPs, there's been considerable problems created by the NHS pensions issue.

"A number of GPs have decided that they don't want to be penalised for saving for their retirement, so they may as well take their retirement earlier.

"More established, senior doctors that have been there a long time are choosing the retire when perhaps they don't want to.

"They are effectively paying for the privilege of working and that's pushed many who are close to retirement."

The Treasury spokesman added: "We want people to save into a pension, which is why we allow the majority of savers to make contributions tax-free and 95% of people approaching retirement have a pension pot worth less than the lifetime allowance.

"We keep the tax system under constant review and make changes at Budget, in the context of the wider public finances."

Dr Poulter, who has represented Central Suffolk and North Ipswich since 2010, said he had raised the issue with the previous chancellor, Sajid Javid.

Talking about the upcoming Budget on March 11, he added: "The biggest thing the government can do is to sort out the pensions issue."

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Drunken clubber attacked women in nightclub fracas

The attack took place inside and outside Infinity nightclub, in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Matchday Live: Evans puts Fleetwood ahead to the sound of moans and groans from the Portman Road crowd

Ipswich Town take on Fleetwood Town this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Drunken clubber attacked women in nightclub fracas

The attack took place inside and outside Infinity nightclub, in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Matchday Live: Evans puts Fleetwood ahead to the sound of moans and groans from the Portman Road crowd

Ipswich Town take on Fleetwood Town this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police warn villagers to be vigilant as lead thieves steal from churches in broad daylight

All Saints Church in Little Cornard was targeted twice by thieves in February, days after two men fled the church grounds Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Six figure sum agreed to support youth employment in Suffolk

The schemes were set up after the MyGo service was axed in Suffolk. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Shamed lollipop man in court again for indecent images of children

Peter Thompson leaving Ipswich Crown Court last year Picture: ARCHANT

Eating disorders crisis: Children with ‘devastating’ illnesses targeted with new recovery coaching in schools

Framlingham College school nurse Suzannah Tacon, deputy head (pastoral) Tom Caston and Wednesday’s Child founder Debbie Watson. Picture: PAGEPIX/WEDNESDAY'S CHILD

Organisers promise ‘biggest and best’ Great East sporting events as registration opens

Suffolk Mind has been announced as this year's charity partner for the Great East Run and John West Great East Swim L-R Ginny Idehen from Suffolk Mind, Katie Roberts, the Suffolk Mind dragon, Jon Neal and Craig Bullard Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND
Drive 24