E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Extraordinary’ GP who served community for more than 40 years dies after contracting coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 10:37 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:49 13 May 2020

The Old Road medical practice in Clacton where Dr Mirza worked Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Old Road medical practice in Clacton where Dr Mirza worked Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

An “extraordinary, exceptional and astonishing” Essex GP has died after contracting coronavirus.

Dr Karamat Ullah Mirza, 84, worked at Old Road Medical Practice at Clacton but died in hospital on Sunday.

His widow Estelle described him as a dedicated man who was loved by those living in the town.

She told the Clacton Gazette: “He was no ordinary man, he was an extraordinary, exceptional and astonishing man, who was absolutely fearless and daring and had enormous knowledge.

“He worked endlessly for the NHS and non-stop for this country, and he was known and loved by everyone in Clacton and he loved all his staff and patients and this town.”

She said he had been seeing patients until two weeks ago.

Dr Ed Garratt, chief executive of the NHS Ipswich & East Suffolk, NHS West Suffolk and NHS North East Essex clinical commissioning groups and executive lead for the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System also paid tribute to Dr Mirza.

Dr Garratt said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Dr Mirza, a respected and much-loved GP who had served the patients in his local community for more than four decades.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and practice colleagues, and all our efforts will be focused on supporting them at this difficult time.

“A small number of people who had contact with Dr Mirza are self-isolating at home as appropriate.

“The Old Road Surgery in Clacton and its branch practice in St Osyth will be closed until Wednesday of this week at the earliest.

“Both have undergone deep cleansing as a precaution.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

A14 set for two months of overnight closures as resurfacing works begin

Parts of the A14 are to close for more than two months as Highways England looks to improve the carriageway Picture: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

A14 set for two months of overnight closures as resurfacing works begin

Parts of the A14 are to close for more than two months as Highways England looks to improve the carriageway Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woodland blaze sends huge plumes of smoke over homes

The fire could be seen from the nearby Greenstead slopes. Picture: CHARLES RICKWOOD

WATCH: Fire destroys bungalow and leaves more than 120 homes without power

A huge fire destroyed a bungalow in Jaywick and caused 120 homes to be without power. Picture: DARREN PERRYMAN

‘Extraordinary’ GP who served community for more than 40 years dies after contracting coronavirus

The Old Road medical practice in Clacton where Dr Mirza worked Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Huge 100 tonne muck fire burns through the night

Firefighters tackled a muck heap blaze near Badingham last night Picture: ARCHANT

Strictly Ballroom at Ipswich Regent rescheduled for autumn 2021

Kevin Clifton who will be starring in Strictly Ballroom: The Musical at the Ipswich Regent in November 2021 Photo: Dave Hogan
Drive 24