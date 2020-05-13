‘Extraordinary’ GP who served community for more than 40 years dies after contracting coronavirus

The Old Road medical practice in Clacton where Dr Mirza worked Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

An “extraordinary, exceptional and astonishing” Essex GP has died after contracting coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dr Karamat Ullah Mirza, 84, worked at Old Road Medical Practice at Clacton but died in hospital on Sunday.

His widow Estelle described him as a dedicated man who was loved by those living in the town.

She told the Clacton Gazette: “He was no ordinary man, he was an extraordinary, exceptional and astonishing man, who was absolutely fearless and daring and had enormous knowledge.

“He worked endlessly for the NHS and non-stop for this country, and he was known and loved by everyone in Clacton and he loved all his staff and patients and this town.”

She said he had been seeing patients until two weeks ago.

Dr Ed Garratt, chief executive of the NHS Ipswich & East Suffolk, NHS West Suffolk and NHS North East Essex clinical commissioning groups and executive lead for the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System also paid tribute to Dr Mirza.

Dr Garratt said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Dr Mirza, a respected and much-loved GP who had served the patients in his local community for more than four decades.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and practice colleagues, and all our efforts will be focused on supporting them at this difficult time.

“A small number of people who had contact with Dr Mirza are self-isolating at home as appropriate.

“The Old Road Surgery in Clacton and its branch practice in St Osyth will be closed until Wednesday of this week at the earliest.

“Both have undergone deep cleansing as a precaution.”