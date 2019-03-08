Dragons promise a flaming good family day out

Here be dragons - the festival takes place on June 29 and 30 Picture: NEIL HOLMES Copyright © 2017 Neil Holmes Photography

The 2019 Dragon Fest at West Stow Anglo Saxon village near Bury St Edmunds will be boasting more dragons than ever when it takes place on June 29 and 30.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dragon Fest returns to West Stow Anglo Saxon village near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SIMON KELSEY / PRAXIS Dragon Fest returns to West Stow Anglo Saxon village near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SIMON KELSEY / PRAXIS

Visitors can meet Flame, the smoke breathing dragon, and find all his friends including a velociraptor, as well as enjoying a range of other events including duelling knights, circus skills sessions, arts and crafts, storytelling and nest building.

You may also want to watch:

The award-winning and newly refurbished West Stow Anglo Saxon museum and gallery will also be open, giving visitors a chance to explore how our ancestors would have lived and worked.

Asvance tickets are £9 adult and £7 child with a family ticket for £28, or £11 adult, £9 child, and £28 for the family ticket on the day. Advance booking is strongly advised and is available until June 24.

For more details go to the West Stow village website.