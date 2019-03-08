Fireball engulfs car in Stratford St Mary

The car is completely taken over by fire in Dedham Road, Stratford St Mary Picture: ROBERT BIRNIE

These dramatic scenes of a car engulfed in fire on the Suffolk/Essex border have been captured by a member of the public.

A crew from Essex extinguished the blaze by 9.02am Picture: ROBERT BIRNIE A crew from Essex extinguished the blaze by 9.02am Picture: ROBERT BIRNIE

One appliance from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service attended Dedham Road in Stratford St Mary this morning to extinguish the blaze.

It was out just after 9am and a spokeswoman for the fire service added no-one was injured.

Robert Birnie, who took these pictures, said it happened near barns and stables and the road was closed.