Fireball engulfs car in Stratford St Mary
PUBLISHED: 10:20 09 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:20 09 March 2019
These dramatic scenes of a car engulfed in fire on the Suffolk/Essex border have been captured by a member of the public.
A crew from Essex extinguished the blaze by 9.02am Picture: ROBERT BIRNIE
One appliance from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service attended Dedham Road in Stratford St Mary this morning to extinguish the blaze.
It was out just after 9am and a spokeswoman for the fire service added no-one was injured.
Robert Birnie, who took these pictures, said it happened near barns and stables and the road was closed.