Police slam 'cavalier and selfish attitude' of drink and drug drivers

Christmas Drink and Drug Drive Campaign saw hundreds of road users stopped and tested over one month - shockingly with a quarter of additional roadside tests failed.

The Suffolk Constabulary campaign ran from Sunday December 1 to Wednesday January 1 and resulted in 170 arrests after stopping more than 670 people.

Tim Passmore, Police and Crime Commissioner for Suffolk, said: "I'm absolutely horrified that so many motorists believe it is acceptable to drive when under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

"This cavalier and selfish attitude to other people's safety is unforgivable.

"Sadly the data shows these campaigns are necessary to help keep our roads safe and bring this minority of road users who choose to flout the law, to justice."

There were a total of 562 breath tests carried out and 67 of those drivers gave positive readings for alcohol.

An overwhelming 92% of drug tests were failed finding 76 drivers over the limit, whilst 17 were arrested for combined drink and drug offences.

Chief Inspector Kris Barnard, head of the joint Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: "It's disappointing to see that people are still prepared to take the risk and get behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

"These people not only risk their own lives but the lives of others.

"We have first-hand experience of having to deliver the devastating news to the families of those involved in fatal collisions that their loved ones have died.

"We would not wish this on anyone which is why we work hard throughout the year to tackle these crimes."

The 2018 campaign saw more drivers breathalysed and double the number of roadside drug tests, but with similar failure results to this year.

There were more drivers arrested this year for being unfit to drive from the influence of drink and drugs combined.

Mr Passmore added: "For those selfish motorists who consider themselves above the law, my question is how would you feel if it was one of your family or friends who was either killed, or maimed for the rest of the lives, by a driver under the influence of drink and/or drugs?"