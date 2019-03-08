Partly Cloudy

Drink-driver who crashed into police car is disqualified

PUBLISHED: 09:15 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:32 11 April 2019

A 19-year-old woman from Essex has been disqualified from driving for 14 months after being found guilty of drink driving. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A 19-year-old woman from Essex has been disqualified from driving for 14 months after being found guilty of drink driving. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A drink-driver who crashed her car into a police vehicle which was protecting drivers from a fallen tree has been disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Madelene Purkiss, 19, of Station Road in Wakes Colne, was driving her Ford Fiesta when it collided with the stopped police car in Hall Road at 10.25pm on Sunday, March 3.

Essex Police has said that their vehicle had all of its emergency lights on at the time of the collision, which was stopped in the road to secure a fallen tree during high winds, when Purkiss drove towards it at speed.

Purkiss then narrowly avoided colliding with one of the police officers and hit the wing mirror of the car. She failed to stop at the scene.

Officers followed her towards Wakes Colne, where she tested positive for driving under the influence of alcohol.

She pleaded guilty to drink-driving at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, April 10.

In addition to her 14-month disqualification, Purkiss must pay a three-figure fine, a victim surcharge and court costs.

