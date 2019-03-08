Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after A14 crash

Police were called to the scene, on the A14 near Beyton, on Saturday morning Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of drink driving in connection with a crash on the A14 near Beyton in Suffolk.

Firefighters, paramedics and officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team were sent to reports that a car had left the road on the A14 westbound between Elmswell and Beyton yesterday.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service sent engines from Bury St Edmunds and Elmswell at around 7.16am, but both were stood down within 20 minutes.

Police said there were no serious injuries to report, and the road had cleared by approximately 10am.

Officers later arrested a man on suspicion of drink driving in connection with the incident.

He was also wanted in connection with an alleged assault in central Ipswich.

The man was taken to police custody, where he is being questioned.